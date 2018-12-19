Shopping for a TV in 2018 can be confusing. There are so many options in a wide variety of price ranges. In the case of the PlayStation 4 — specifically, the PlayStation 4 Pro model — you'll likely want a 4K TV that has HDR, which makes for a sharper picture with a wider range of colors. That narrows the list quite a bit, but even then there are tons of options on tap. Let us help you find the right one. We've found the best TVs with 4K resolution and HDR technology that you can buy for your PS4 Pro. Our list revolves around the popular 55-inch category unless otherwise noted. There's something here for every budget, so figure out how much you want to spend and go through the options with us!
Perfect Blacks
LG OLED B8
LG's OLED TVs are the only ones on the list capable of producing perfect blacks. This is because each pixel on the screen can be powered on or off individually, so scenes with true black actually shut those pixels completely off. LG's latest model cuts down on latency enough that it won't affect your gaming performance, too. The TVs look great to boot, and come with LG ThinQ, Google Assistant, and Amazon Alexa built-in.
Quantum Dots
Samsung QLED Q9F
Not to be confused with LG's OLED, Samsung's latest 4K TVs use QLED technology. It's an LCD-based tech that uses "quantum dots" powered by LED lighting to create stunning pictures. We'll spare you the details on the nitty-gritty technical stuff and just say that the end result is absolutely amazing. And it's perfect for games thanks to its fast response times and, if Sony ever updates the PS4 to support it, AMD FreeSync. This model starts at 65 inches.
Tried and True
Sony X900F
Sony's X900F has long been regarded as one of the best TVs you can buy in the mid-range segment, especially for gaming. It doesn't use any fancy display technologies, just LED-LCD panels of extremely high quality and some of the best hardware and software processing technology on the market. Your PS4 games will look great in HDR, and they'll play great, too.
Budget Beater
TCL R617
TCL has become one of the most respected brands in the TV industry as of late. This is thanks to its excellent budget-friendly TVs with features that are normally only found on sets that cost hundreds more. 4K, HDR, Dolby Vision, local dimming, and a great Roku Smart TV experience. Check all of those boxes for a price tag that doesn't offend your bank account.
Super Cheap
TCL S405
If you just want to get in on the 4K HDR ground floor, the TCL S405 offers the path of least resistance. It's cheap enough to fit any budget, though you do make some sacrifices for that lessened burden. It's not quite as bright as an HDR TV should ideally be, and there's no local dimming. That doesn't necessarily make it a bad TV at all, though, and you should certainly consider buying it if you absolutely can't spend more.
Natural Curves
Samsung NU8500
The Samsung NU8500 isn't a bleeding edge set when it comes to underlying display technology, but its form factor is definitely still something to behold. This is a curved TV, which some swear is more than just a marketable gimmick. It's probably not the best TV for those playing from every single corner, nook, and cranny in their living room, but if you're going to be sitting mostly square with it you'll find a TV that's crisp, fast, and pretty. Just be sure to check this form factor out in stores before you take the plunge.
The 4K HDR TVs on this list represent the latest technology from the best of the best. In compiling this list, we ensured all TVs have the core elements needed for a fine PS4 Pro gaming experience, including low input and motion lag, great panel quality, and advanced technologies such as OLED, QLED, local dimming. Any of these TVs will make your favorite games pop while letting you retain your competitive edge. We have to give a special shoutout to the LG OLED B8. If you can afford it, this TV will blow your mind when playing games and watching your favorite movies and TV shows, and for now, you'll be hard pressed to find anything better.
