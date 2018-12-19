Shopping for a TV in 2018 can be confusing. There are so many options in a wide variety of price ranges. In the case of the PlayStation 4 — specifically, the PlayStation 4 Pro model — you'll likely want a 4K TV that has HDR, which makes for a sharper picture with a wider range of colors. That narrows the list quite a bit, but even then there are tons of options on tap. Let us help you find the right one. We've found the best TVs with 4K resolution and HDR technology that you can buy for your PS4 Pro. Our list revolves around the popular 55-inch category unless otherwise noted. There's something here for every budget, so figure out how much you want to spend and go through the options with us!

The 4K HDR TVs on this list represent the latest technology from the best of the best. In compiling this list, we ensured all TVs have the core elements needed for a fine PS4 Pro gaming experience, including low input and motion lag, great panel quality, and advanced technologies such as OLED, QLED, local dimming. Any of these TVs will make your favorite games pop while letting you retain your competitive edge. We have to give a special shoutout to the LG OLED B8. If you can afford it, this TV will blow your mind when playing games and watching your favorite movies and TV shows, and for now, you'll be hard pressed to find anything better.

