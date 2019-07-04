Best 3-in-1 USB Cables Android Central 2019
If you look around your desk or in your backpack, chances are you own devices that don't all have the same charging port. The chances are even greater that you have a large number of cables that you carry with you that end up tangled up and taking up too much space. Thankfully, there are quite a few great options for 3-in-1 USB cables that will remove the need for additional cables while keeping your devices charged.
Trusted brand: Anker Powerline II 3-in-1 CableStaff Pick
Anker is one of the biggest names in the charging business, so it makes sense for the company to offer a 3-in-1 charging cable. The Powerline II cable includes a micro-USB, USB-C and a Lightning tip for you to swap between, so you can truly charge any device you own.
A bit short: Nomad Universal Cable
The Nomad Universal cable comes with three tips to switch between, with micro USB, Lightning, and USB-C, accounting for all of your devices. The cable itself is braided so you won't have to worry about it wearing down too early, and the only downside is that it measures in at less than a foot.
Magnetic versatility: Zrse Magnetic 3-in-1 Cable
These magnetic cables are becoming more and more popular and the ZRSE cable is no different. There tips themselves are interchangeable so you can quickly swap, or you can leave them in your favorite devices so you just have to move the cable itself and let the magnets do the rest of the work.
Adapts to your needs: CLARE RARE Multi-Charging Cable
This 3-in-1 cable from CLARE RARE is made from a braided nylon jacket, making it possible for the cable to withstand even the most rugged use-cases. The company also includes a 1-year "worry-free" warranty, but it's important to note you won't be able to use this if you want to transfer any data.
Charge and sync: POWERADD Multi-Charging Cable
POWERADD is another company focused on charging products that has been around for a bit, and it's multi-charging cable is a great option for those multi-device lifestyles. The cable itself measures in at just a bit more than 3-feet, and is made from a braided nylon jacket that won't get tangled (unless you do it on purpose). POWERADD also throws in a 2-year limited warranty in the event that something goes awry.
Which cable should you pick?
The Anker Powerline II is a fantastic choice for those who have many devices, but don't want to carry around a slew of different cables. The cable comes from a brand you know and trust, and includes a "hassle-free lifetime warranty" so your cable can get replaced in case something breaks or goes wrong.
Our next pick would be the Nomad Universal Cable as we love many of Nomad's other products, plus you get the convenience of charging all of your devices. The biggest downside is that the cable measures in at less than a foot, meaning that you will likely be tied to the charging brick that the cable is plugged into.
Perhaps the most interesting 3-in-1 cable is the ZRSE Magnetic Charging Cable due to the fact that you can just switch between devices easier than ever. The ability to just leave the charging connector in your device will help protect it against dust, and you can just rely on the braided cable without fumbling with tangled cables.
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.