If you look around your desk or in your backpack, chances are you own devices that don't all have the same charging port. The chances are even greater that you have a large number of cables that you carry with you that end up tangled up and taking up too much space. Thankfully, there are quite a few great options for 3-in-1 USB cables that will remove the need for additional cables while keeping your devices charged.

Which cable should you pick?

The Anker Powerline II is a fantastic choice for those who have many devices, but don't want to carry around a slew of different cables. The cable comes from a brand you know and trust, and includes a "hassle-free lifetime warranty" so your cable can get replaced in case something breaks or goes wrong.

Our next pick would be the Nomad Universal Cable as we love many of Nomad's other products, plus you get the convenience of charging all of your devices. The biggest downside is that the cable measures in at less than a foot, meaning that you will likely be tied to the charging brick that the cable is plugged into.

Perhaps the most interesting 3-in-1 cable is the ZRSE Magnetic Charging Cable due to the fact that you can just switch between devices easier than ever. The ability to just leave the charging connector in your device will help protect it against dust, and you can just rely on the braided cable without fumbling with tangled cables.

