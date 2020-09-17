The second week of the 2020 NFL season begins with this intriguing clash at the FirstEnergy Stadium - read on for our guide to getting a live stream of this Cincinnati Bengals vs Cleveland Browns clash, no matter where you are in the world. The Browns come into this AFC North clash with plenty of work to do, having suffered a demoralising 38-6 defeat to the Baltimore Ravens in their opening game. That loss saw Cleveland trailing 31-6 at the end of the third quarter, extinguishing some of the pre-season buzz around the team's new regime.

The Bengals meanwhile lost 16-13 in a tight encounter with Los Angeles Chargers, a tough defeat that was compounded by kicker Randy Bullock suffering a calf injury while missing a field goal that would have pulled his side level. With fumbling Cleveland struggling to keep the ball at the weekend and gifting four turnovers, Cincinnati will be looking to capitalise and will see this as a chance to get back on to winning ways. Read on to find out how to watch the Cincinnati Bengals vs Cleveland Browns no matter where you are in the world. Cincinnati Bengals vs Cleveland Browns - where and when This Thursday night match takes place at the FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio in front of a limited capacity crowd in accordance with coronavirus precautions. Kick-off is at 8.20pm ET / 5.20pm PT, which makes it a 1.20am BST start in the UK. Watch Cincinnati Bengals vs Cleveland Browns online from outside your country We have details of all the US, UK, Australian and Canadian broadcasters of this AFC North showdown further down in this guide.

