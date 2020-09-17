The second week of the 2020 NFL season begins with this intriguing clash at the FirstEnergy Stadium - read on for our guide to getting a live stream of this Cincinnati Bengals vs Cleveland Browns clash, no matter where you are in the world.
The Browns come into this AFC North clash with plenty of work to do, having suffered a demoralising 38-6 defeat to the Baltimore Ravens in their opening game.
That loss saw Cleveland trailing 31-6 at the end of the third quarter, extinguishing some of the pre-season buzz around the team's new regime.
The Bengals meanwhile lost 16-13 in a tight encounter with Los Angeles Chargers, a tough defeat that was compounded by kicker Randy Bullock suffering a calf injury while missing a field goal that would have pulled his side level.
With fumbling Cleveland struggling to keep the ball at the weekend and gifting four turnovers, Cincinnati will be looking to capitalise and will see this as a chance to get back on to winning ways.
Read on to find out how to watch the Cincinnati Bengals vs Cleveland Browns no matter where you are in the world.
Cincinnati Bengals vs Cleveland Browns - where and when
This Thursday night match takes place at the FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio in front of a limited capacity crowd in accordance with coronavirus precautions. Kick-off is at 8.20pm ET / 5.20pm PT, which makes it a 1.20am BST start in the UK.
Watch Cincinnati Bengals vs Cleveland Browns online from outside your country
We have details of all the US, UK, Australian and Canadian broadcasters of this AFC North showdown further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching the game, but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.
Watch Cincinnati Bengals vs Cleveland Browns online in the US
Tonight's match is set to be broadcast on the NFL Network, which is available via the cord-cutter friendly streaming services fuboTV and Sling TV.
Of the two options, hardcore football fans will likely find fuboTV the best bet, as it boasts all five of the main channels broadcasting football matches: CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC and the NFL Network. Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above for $59.99 per month.
Sling TV has the benefit of being more affordable, but lacks CBS or NFL RedZone. A Sling Orange & Blue package costs $45 per month.
How to stream Cincinnati Bengals vs Cleveland Browns live in the UK
Sky is the place to head to head to for live gridiron action in the UK, and more specifically the dedicated all-new Sky Sports NFL channel, with coverage of this match starting on the channel late tonight at 12.30am. For those on the go, the game will also be available to watch via the Sky Go app.
If you're not a Sky subscriber but don't want to tie yourself down to a hefty contract, there's the option Sky's Now TV with its Sky Sports Monthly Pass currently discounted to just £25 a month - nearly £10 off its regular asking price (£33.99) and as always you can cancel at any time. Now TV also offers a £9.99 24-hour pass if you only need to watch a single game.
Outside of Sky, there's also NFL Game Pass Pro. For £143.99 you get live access to every single game of the 2020/21 season (excluding blackouts), plus the playoffs, Super Bowl and RedZone highlights.
How to stream Cincinnati Bengals vs Cleveland Browns live in Canada
Canadian gridiron fans have it made - streaming service DAZN has exclusive live coverage of every single 2020/21 regular season game.
Priced at CA$20 a month or $150 a year, a subscription will also give you NFL Game Pass and RedZone access, alongside all of DAZN's amazing live sports roster including Premier League and Champions League soccer!
Live stream Cincinnati Bengals vs Cleveland Browns in Australia
If you're planning on watching this tasty clash in Australia, then you'll need to have access to ESPN as they own the rights to show live NFL action Down Under. While the network is available as part of most Foxtel TV packages, you can also access ESPN just as easily via Kayo Sports.
The over-the-top service will let you stream loads of top level sport - including Spain's La Liga and F1 motor racing, all for the very reasonable price of just $25 per month for a basic package, or $35 a month for the premium offering. Better still, Kayo Sports is contract-free and offers a 14-day FREE TRIAL for newcomers to the service.
Coverage begins at 10.15am AEST on Friday morning.
