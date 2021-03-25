What you need to know
- Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA releases on Stadia April 1 for $40.
- Ys IX: Monstrum Nox releases on Stadia this summer for $60.
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III releases on Stadia April 1 for $60.
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV releases on Stadia April 9 for $60
It's good time to be a Stadia user if you're a fan of JRPGs. Not only did we just get Dragon Quest IX last week from Square Enix, which is widely regarded as one of the best traditional-style JRPGs in recent memory, but now we're getting four more massive, sprawling adventures from NIS America over the coming weeks that are sure to be added to many best Stadia games lists.
Both Trails of Cold Steel III (April 1) and Trails of Cold Steel IV (April 9) are releasing on Stadia very soon, which will bring the two latest entries in the long-running and critically acclaimed Legend of Heroes franchise. Naturally, you'll probably notice that Trails of Cold Steel I and II are missing, but thankfully there is an extensive in-game library full of need-to-know information to help get you up to speed if you missed out on those earlier entries. That being said, I'd probably recommend looking up some story recaps or something on YouTube before diving in.
Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA on the other hand, also releasing on April 1, is a great jumping-in point if you're new to the Ys series. The Ys games follow Adol Christin and while not a reboot, Ys VIII is one of the most accessible entries in the series and leads directly into Ys IX. You should have enough time to get up to speed before it drops later this year on Stadia.
With these four games, plus Dragon Quest IX, in addition to the likes of Octopath Traveler, Baldur's Gate III, and others, Stadia is slowing growing into an excellent destination for fans of RPGs and JRPGs alike.
The Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G is the 765 successor we've been waiting for
Qualcomm has officially announced the Snapdragon 780G as the successor to last year's popular Snapdragon 765 which powered many affordable 5G smartphones.
Review: The Razer Iskur is the best premium gaming chair out there
The right gaming chair is essential for any home office or battle station, so if you want the best premium option, look no further than the Razer Iskur.
The best OnePlus 9 colors aren't coming to North America
Maybe this is a petty thing to complain about, but when you're spending $700-$1,000 on a smartphone, you want the one that YOU want, right? That's why I'm a little salty that the best colors for the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro won't be available in North America.
Stream Stadia games in style and comfort with these Stadia accessories
In order to make the most of Google Stadia on the go and through your phone, you should consider purchasing some accessories like a controller clip and wireless headphones.