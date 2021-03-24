After qualifying for the delayed Euro 2020 tournament, Wales will have their sights set on World Cup qualification . A tough test stands in their way in Belgium. Don't miss a moment with our Belgium vs Wales live stream guide.

According to FIFA's world rankings, Belgium are the best national team in the world right now so Wales will have to be at the top of their game to get anything from this Group E clash in Leuven.

The Dragons will come into today's game brimming with confidence, though, after qualifying for their first major tournament in the postponed Euro 2020 (set to take place this summer) and promotion in the UEFA Nations League. Caretaker manager Rob Page's side are also coming into today's game off the back of an unbeaten run of five international games.

The Red Devils will still expect to win today's game with 17 places between the two sides in the FIFA rankings. Belgium are top of FIFA's global rankings thanks to their consistent performances, losing just three games in their last 50.

Roberto Matinez's side will need to remain switched on during today's game, though, as he and his players will be well aware of their last meeting with Wales at Euro 2016 which ended in a 3-1 quarter-final defeat.

Read on for full details on how to get a live stream of this World Cup qualifying clash between Belgium and Wales with our guide below.

Belgium vs Wales: Where and when?

This FIFA World Cup 2022 qualification game is being played behind closed doors at Den Dreef in Leuven, Belgium.

Kick-off is set for 8:45pm CET local time which is 7:45pm GMT for those watching from the UK. That makes it a 4:45pm am kick-off in EST and 12:45pm in PST for U.S. folks tuning in. If you're looking to watch the match in Australia, it's a 6:45am AEDT kick-off on Thursday morning.

How to watch Belgium vs Wales live in the UK

Coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2022 European qualifiers is split between pay-TV service Sky Sports and free-to-air channel ITV in the UK. The paid-for service has the bulk of the coverage, including this game between Belgium and Wales.

If you're not a Sky subscriber, you can still easily watch World Cup qualifiers online or on TV via Sky's excellent value streaming offshoot, NOW (formerly Now TV).

A NOW Sports Membership will also get you access to all Sky Sports channels and costs £9.99 a day, though the monthly pass is much better value at £34. It will let you watch all of the Premier League matches aired by Sky for the rest of the 2020/21 season, plus PGA Tour golf, Test cricket, Formula 1, and more.

However, since this game features Wales, it is also available via free-to-air Welsh-language channel S4C and its S4C Clic streaming service. You can even stream S4C via BBC iPlayer for free in the UK.

How to watch Belgium vs Wales online in the U.S.

ESPN has exclusive broadcast rights to the FIFA World Cup 2022 European qualifying matches. Games will primarily be shown on its ESPN+ streaming service, including this game between Belgium and Wales.

If you find yourself unable to access ESPN's coverage because you're out of the country, remember that you can use a VPN to tune into your usual coverage just like you would at home. Of the many options, ExpressVPN as outlined above, remains one of the best services currently out there.

TUDN has Spanish-language coverage of the games which you can access for streaming via FuboTV.

How to watch Belgium vs Wales live in Canada

Canadian soccer fans wanting to watch Belgium vs Wales don't have it so easy as there's no official provider of live coverage of the game in the region.

Your best bet is to use a VPN service as described below, set your location to a country on this page that has a live broadcast, and go from there. That being said, you'll need a local payment method for whichever streaming services you sign up for — though you could get a BBC iPlayer VPN set up and watch S4C's coverage for free.

How to watch Belgium vs Wales live in Australia

If you're planning on watching Belgium vs Wales in Australia, then you'll need to be an Optus Sports subscriber as the network holds exclusive live broadcast rights to the FIFA World Cup 2022 European qualifying matches Down Under.

How to watch Belgium vs Wales online from outside your country

We have details of all the U.S., UK, Australian, and Canadian broadcasters of the FIFA World Cup 2022 European qualifiers in the above guide. If you're intent on watching Belgium vs Wales but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.

That's where using one of the top VPN (Virtual Private Network) picks can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the geographical location of your laptop, tablet, or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.

VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security, and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc).

