The Raspberry Pi is one of the most versatile and customizable computers you can buy. They're affordable and perfect for using in all sorts of projects, from designing your own robot to automating things around the house. The only problem is finding the resources to get the most out of it.

Right now, CrackBerry Digital Offers has a deal on The Complete Raspberry Pi Hacker Bundle. It includes four valuable courses that include over 200 lectures and hours of content that will walk you through a number of great projects to use your Raspberry Pi.

This bundle only includes the courses, but you can get this comprehensive Raspberry Pi 3 starter kit for around $80. So whether you've got a Raspberry Pi sitting around getting dusty, or you've been thinking of getting one, now is the perfect time to do so.

Here's the course topics included: