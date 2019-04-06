Machine learning has become more important than ever, as the world looks to automate more daily tasks and collect more data. The problem is understanding Machine learning and data science is no simple feat. Even if you have a programming background, it can be hard to know where to start; don't worry, Windows Central Digital Offers has you covered.
With the Complete Machine Learning A to Z Bundle you can get access to nine courses with a combined 341 lessons available to go over at anytime you want it. These courses are tailor-made to teach you everything you need to know about machine learning, data science, and data analysis you'll need to move up in your career, or even start a new one!
With this bundle you'll learn:
- Recieve an introduction to AI and deep learning
- How to build chatbots with Google DialogFlow and Amazon Lex
- Build your own voice apps using Amazon Alexa
- Four courses that teach you through hands-on projects
You'll want to take advantage of this $35 bundle to get yourself started down the right path. Whether it is something you want to turn into a career at some point or just a way to try and make a few extra bucks, this bundle is worth checking out.
You'd normally pay nearly $900 for a training bundle this extensive, making the $35 price tag a 93% savings through Android Central Digital Offers.
Stop waiting for the future and be a part of developing the future! Don't miss out on your chance to learn everything about machine learning, data collection, and data analysis!