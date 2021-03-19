You may be surprised to learn that Nook tablets are still being made, given that Barnes & Noble launched the last device in 2018. Even a glance at the Nook lineup on the Barnes & Noble website shows just two tablets, one of which is a refurbished version of its 10" tablet. A cursory glance towards the bottom of the page includes a section of common questions, one of which asks if Nook has been discontinued. Barned & Noble has risen once again to prove that it's still around by launching a brand-new tablet.

The new Nook 10" HD Tablet was the result of a partnership with Lenovo, which makes some of the best cheap Android tablets like the Lenovo Smart Tab M10 HD. As noted by the name, the device features a large 10.1-inch HD ISP display and a 10-hour battery for long reading sessions. The display is also certified for eye protection against harmful blue lights, which should make reading more comfortable.

This Android-powered tablet features 32GB of expandable storage to hold your extensive collection of ebooks, digital newspapers & magazines. The tablet comes equipped with front and rear cameras, an FM radio, and dual speakers powered by Dolby Atmos. There's access to Google Play and even Kids Space from Google, which could make this one of the best Android tablets for kids.

Tony Chen, vice president of Android Business, Consumer Segment of Intelligent Devices Group at Lenovo, highlights the focus on creating an affordable tablet experience for everyone:

As part of our mission to enable smarter technology for all, Lenovo has been innovating a broad range of Android tablets over the past decade based on different user needs and budgets. We're excited to turn the page with Barnes & Noble on the thin and light design of the new connected NOOK tablet that offers e-book lovers the best of both worlds.

The Nook 10" HD Tablet will be available at Barnes & Noble in early April for $130. A new folio case has also been teased for the device.