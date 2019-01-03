Everywhere you turn, more and more people are adopting truly wireless headphones. The AirPods are easily the most desired, even for Android users, and eyes have been on Apple lately as people eagerly await an announcement regarding the next edition of its wireless earbuds. In the meantime, it looks as if one company just beat Apple to the punch on one of its potentially upcoming features for the next AirPods release: wireless charging functionality for its most essential accessory, the charging case.

Bang & Olufsen's Beoplay E8 Wireless Earphones offer best-in-class sound quality that's on another level in comparison to the AirPods, and it should be considering the regular price tag is nearly double the AirPods' cost at $299. While you can grab a pair for as low as $214 at Amazon today, it might be in your best interest to wait on that purchase as the company just announced the next version of these fully wireless earbuds: the Beoplay E8 2.0 Earphones.

Though B&O hasn't yet given much information regarding the differences between the earbuds, the notable difference between the new and old E8 earphones is the new charging case's wireless charging capability, which allows you to never need to plug it in manually again. It's also now fitted with a USB-C charging port, in case you haven't gotten yourself a wireless charger yet. The new charging case offers an additional four hours of battery life compared to the older model, for a total of 16 hours of listening time.

Priced a bit higher than its predecessor, the Beoplay E8 2.0 Earphones will retail at $349.99 via Bang & Olufsen's website and select retailers starting February 14. Current owners of the Beoplay E8 Earphones will be able to purchase the new charging case separately for $200. B&O also unveiled a stylish 10W wireless charging pad that pairs nicely with the new charging case, though its price is yet to be announced with a tentative release date for both accessories set for April.

