The app has been available on iOS for a couple of years now but has just entered Early Access on the Google Play Store. Like many of the best mental health apps like Calm, Balance will guide you through meditation exercises to help you achieve certain mental health goals. That could include getting better sleep, managing stress, or maintaining focus, the latter of which can be crucial for anyone working from home.

With everything going on in the world this past year, mental health is becoming increasingly relevant. Whether you're working from home, working in a public space, or not working at all, it's important to step away from everything for a moment and destress. Now that the Balance app from Elevate Labs has finally arrived on the best Android phones , more people can finally achieve... Balance.

After you select your goals, Balance will create a customized plan for you which can be found in the Today tab. You can set a reminder to step away and meditate for a few moments, and there are cards to help relax or destress during different parts of the day. You can choose from any of the exercises found in the Plans tab, use the Sleep tab to guide your midday nap, and use the Singles tab to help you tackle specific moods from anxiety to frustration or even procrastination. Your progress can be followed in the Profile tab, where you can achieve badges for completing plans.

The guided meditations are incredibly relaxing, and you can change the voice you need to. And the best part is that it's completely free, at least for the first year of use. Thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, the people over at Elevate Labs seem to be gifting users with access to Balance's premium features. It's a nice gesture, considering the actual price; $12 per month or $70 for a year. So grab your Android phone and enjoy some relaxation, unless you'd rather keep watching the ASMR tutorial featuring the Google Pixel 5.