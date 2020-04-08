It's not that you haven't been able to stream the movie until now — it's been available to rent or purchase on your favorite platform for weeks. But today marks the first time it's been made available for subscribers to watch for free on a stream service.

Four Academy Awards. The 2019 Palme d'Or. A Golden Globe. Countless other accolades from dozens of film critics associations. And today, Parasite is available to stream for free for Hulu subscribers .

Here's the official synopsis, if you've somehow been living under a rock these past few months. (Or, ya know, stuck in the basement apartment of a wealthy family.)

Bong Joon Ho brings his singular mastery home to Korea in this pitch-black modern fairytale. Meet the Park Family: the picture of aspirational wealth. And the Kim Family, rich in street smarts but not much else. Be it chance or fate, these two houses are brought together and the Kims sense a golden opportunity. Masterminded by college-aged Ki-woo, the Kim children expediently install themselves as tutor and art therapist, to the Parks. Soon, a symbiotic relationship forms between the two families. The Kims provide "indispensable" luxury services while the Parks obliviously bankroll their entire household. When a parasitic interloper threatens the Kims' newfound comfort, a savage, underhanded battle for dominance breaks out, threatening to destroy the fragile ecosystem between the Kims and the Parks. By turns darkly hilarious and heart-wrenching, PARASITE showcases a modern master at the top of his game.

Hulu has grown by leaps and bounds the past few years. (In fact, it's now the No. 1 live TV streaming service in the United States.) Its video-on-demand offerings have grown, too. It's now the exclusive home for FX on-demand content, in addition to other staples like The Handmaid's Tale.

Hulu is available on pretty much any modern piece of hardware, too, including Android and iOS devices, Roku and Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, smart TVs and more. You can get in on the ground floor for $5.99 a month, which keeps advertising in most of its shows. You can pay more to get rid of most ads, though.