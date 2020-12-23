After a thorough antitrust investigation, the EU finally approved Google's Fitbit acquisition last week. However, the deal could soon face a new roadblock, as the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission has threatened to use legal powers to block the deal if Google takes over the wearable maker before it completes its investigation. In case it fails to block the deal, the regulator would bring legal action for breaching competition law, which would mean Google will have to pay up to $400 million in fine.

The Australian antitrust regulator has rejected a court-enforceable undertaking offered by Google, limiting the way it would use health data from Fitbit devices for advertising. ACCC chairperson Rod Sims has said that it will continue investigating the transaction and expects to make a decision by March 25.

The ACCC is worried about "what's termed vertical foreclosure, which means that Google may have the incentive, and the ability, to harm competitors if it gets hold of Fitbit just by making it harder for them to interfere with Android devices. Speaking to The Guardian, Sims said: