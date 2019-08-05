Starting on August 6, AT&T customers on the Unlimited &More Premium plan will have one more option when it comes to entertainment perks. That's because Spotify is teaming up with AT&T and will offer Spotify Premium free of charge as part of the plan.

Besides Spotify, AT&T customers can choose from HBO, Cinemax, Showtime, Starz, VRV, and Pandora. Unfortunately, you can only have one, so choose wisely.

If you're a huge music fan, Spotify Premium with its ad-free music streaming would be the most obvious choice. Since it first launched in 2008, Spotify has grown to become one of the largest music streaming platforms with more 232 million users worldwide. It has a library of over 50 million tracks to choose from and allows premium members the ability to download tracks for offline listening.

Prices for the Unlimited &More Premium plan begin at $80 per month for one device, but with four lines the price drops down to as little as $48 per month.

If you've been thinking about switching to AT&T, right now might be a good time to try it out. Recently, PCMag ranked AT&T as the fastest mobile network in its annual testing roundup. It's the first time in five years that the network has bumped Verizon from the top spot, although Verizon still comes in as a close second.