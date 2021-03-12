What you need to know
- AT&T will begin deploying 40MHz of C-Band spectrum in 2021.
- AT&T acquired 80MHz of C-Band for $27.4 billion.
- Fiber broadband is being expanded to 3 million new locations in 90 metro areas.
- AT&T is also adding 5G service to its older unlimited plans.
AT&T had its online Analyst & Investor Day 2021 today and it has a lot to say about fiber, 5G, and HBO Max. AT&T says that it expects data usage to grow to an average of 4.6TB by 2025 and its combination of fiber broadband and wireless puts the company in an optimal position to keep up with these new demands.
AT&T states that it is currently utilizing only 70% of its mid-band and low-band spectrum. In a recent FCC auction, AT&T secured around 80MHz of near-nationwide C-Band spectrum for $27.4 billion and will be able to start deploying 40MHz by the end of 2021. With C-Band spectrum beginning deployment in late 2021 and additional headroom in the rest of its low-band and mid-band spectrum, AT&T is confident in its position.
AT&T also believes that mmWave will have a lot of potential in dense areas such as airports and stadiums even as it focuses more on building its sub-6 5G network. AT&T's current 5G network is based on low-band spectrum and mmWave only.
AT&T is also expanding its home fiber broadband service with 3 million new locations in 90 metro areas. This will be made a bit easier for AT&T since it already has fiber in many neighborhoods
This expansion will help AT&T to keep up with increased network demand citing a large increase in uplink demand as well as downlink. Fiber is capable of symmetrical gigabit speeds with the ability to expand to multi-gigabit speed in the future. Fiber expansion also helps with wireless deployment and AT&T believes a hybrid fixed and wireless solution will be needed to keep up with demand.
AT&T is upgrading its gateways to Wi-Fi 6 compared to Wi-Fi 5 to improve in-home wireless performance. Backup wireless data will also be added to gateways. Finally, AT&T will be releasing 5G home internet service in the future as well.
AT&T also announced that it's adding 5G support to its older unlimited plans. This will allow people to keep the plan they prefer even if they want to upgrade to a 5G phone.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Five things I want from a Samsung Galaxy Watch 4
The Galaxy Watch 4 seems to be coming sooner than we had originally expected, but we still don't know much about the actual product just yet. Still, that doesn't mean we don't have personal wishlists for features, new and old.
Review: The Whoop Strap 3.0 is a hardcore fitness companion
More and more companies that make fitness trackers and smartwatches are getting into the subscription services game, but Whoop is a company that has gone all-in on subscriptions, bundling hardware and software into a monthly fee. After spending some time with the Whoop Strap 3.0, I warmed up to this model more than I had expected to.
Here’s your best look yet at the Huawei P50 and its massive camera bump
Leaked renders of the vanilla Huawei P50 have surfaced, revealing an identical egg-shaped camera bump as the P50 Pro. Both phones are rumored to feature a custom 1-inch Sony IMX800 image sensor.
Looking for stuff to binge while you're at home? Check out Netflix!
You might have a lot of time on your hands all of a sudden, and want to watch the best shows available on Netflix. We've got the shows worth your time.