La Liga titleholders Real Madrid head to Bergamo for this UEFA Champions League round of 16 clash with Atalanta of Serie A . Don't miss a moment with our Atalanta vs Real Madrid live stream guide.

Today's away side Real Madrid topped their Champions League group with three wins, earning them a spot in the round of 16.

Last year, Los Blancos exited the competition at this stage after a 4-2 aggregate loss to Man City. Manager Zinedine Zidane will hope he can spur his side on to the latter stages of the competition this year.

Atalanta also won three games in their group, though Liverpool took top spot meaning Gian Piero Gasperini went into the round of 16 draw as an unseeded runner-up.

La Dea competed in their first Champions League last season, reaching the quarter-final stage before being despatched by eventual finalists Paris Saint-Germain.

Atalanta come into today's game on the back of a five-game unbeaten streak in all competitions. That includes a two-legged Coppa Italia semi-final tie that saw them emerge victorious over Napoli, earning them a final date with Juventus in May.

Real Madrid are chasing back-to-back La Liga titles after bumping FC Barcelona from top spot after a coronavirus-enforced break. Real sit in second place behind city rivals Atlético Madrid right now with a three-point differential and having played one game more.

Today's game marks the first-ever meeting between these two sides. Real Madrid, with their 13 Champions League titles, are favorites to go through in many minds, though Atalanta will be no pushovers.

Plus, Real are suffering with several injuries at present — including stars like Karim Benzema, Edin Hazard, and Sergio Ramos — compared to Atalanta's essentially full-strength squad.

Read on for full details on how to get a live stream of this UEFA Champions League clash between Atalanta and Real Madrid with our guide below.

Atalanta vs Real Madrid: Where and when?

This UEFA Champions League round of 16 stage game is being played at the neutral venue of the Arena Naţională in Bucharest. due to coronavirus travel restrictions.

Kick-off is set for 9pm CEST local time today, February 24. That makes it an 8pm GMT start for those tuning in from the UK and Ireland and a 3pm ET / 12pm PT kick-off start for U.S. folks tuning in. If you're looking to watch the match in Australia, it's a 7am AEDT kick-off on Thursday morning.

How to watch Atalanta vs Real Madrid online from outside your country

We have details of all the U.S., UK, Australian, and Canadian broadcasters of the UEFA Champions League further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching Atalanta vs Real Madrid but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.

That's where using one of the top VPN (Virtual Private Network) picks can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet, or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.

VPN's are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security, and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money-back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are some alternatives that are on sale right now.

ExpressVPN No matter where in the world you may be, a VPN is one of the easiest ways to watch Atalanta vs Real Madrid. Get in on this deal now! From $6.67 per month at ExpressVPN

How to watch Atalanta vs Real Madrid online in the U.S.

CBS Sports recently became the exclusive English-language home of the Europa League and Champions League in the United States, including this game. This clash between Atalanta and Real Madrid is available to stream live via CBS All Access. Kick-off for this game is at 3pm ET / 12pm PT.

Alternatively, TUDN has Spanish-language coverage of the game and you can use FuboTV to watch live.

CBS All Access You can watch the UEFA Champions League via CBS All Access. Sign up now and enjoy a 7-day free trial. From $5.99/month at CBS All Access Fubo TV If you don't mind (or prefer) watching the Spanish broadcast of the match, Fubo is a great option to tune in and watch the action live from anywhere, whether it be your phone, tablet, computer, or TV. From $55 at Fubo

How to watch Atalanta vs Real Madrid live in the UK

The Atalanta vs Real Madrid match will be broadcast on BT Sport, the exclusive rights holder for European competitions in the UK. The game being shown on its BT Sport 3 channel as well as via its BT Sport app for streaming. If you're not yet signed up with BT Sport, you can get a monthly pass for just £25 that gives you access to BT's Premier League football, Women's Super League, Ligue 1, Bundesliga, and more.

Sign up for a BT Sport Monthly Pass

How to watch Atalanta vs Real Madrid live in Canada

DAZN has the rights for the UEFA Champions League in Canada and will be showing this game with kick-off set for 3pm ET / 12pm PT.

The online-only network is offering a one-month free trial that will allow you to watch Atalanta vs Real Madrid without paying a dime. If you decide to keep DAZN, you'll pay $20-a-month or an annual subscription of $150. The dedicated DAZN app is available for iOS and Android phones and tablets, as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV plus most modern Smart TVs. Canadians outside of the country can follow the VPN route above and tune in with a DAZN log-in all the same.

How to watch Atalanta vs Real Madrid live in Australia

If you're planning on watching Atalanta vs Real Madrid in Australia, then you'll need to be an Optus Sports subscriber as the network holds exclusive live broadcast rights to the game Down Under.

Kick-off in Australia is at 7am AEDT on Thursday morning.