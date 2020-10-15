Twitter timeline downSource: Android Central

Update 7 PM EST Twitter has come back online for most users.

What you need to know

  • Users in parts of the U.S., Europe, and Japan are experiencing significant Twitter outages.
  • The outages have been intermittant since at least 4pm EST.
  • No word yet on the cause or when things will be back to normal.

Twitter is down for many users in the U.S., parts of Europe, and the far east in countries like Japan. The outage seems to have started sometime after 4 PM EST, and service has been on and off for many users since that time. Twitter users on the web and mobile can not see their timeline or recent tweets.

We don't have an explanation as to why the microblog is down at the moment, but we'll be following the situation and updating this story accoringly as the evening progresses.

Update, October 15 (7:00 pm EST) — Twitter service has been restored

According to several other news outlets including The Verge, there is no evidence of any security or data breaches. A company spokesperson told The Verge that it is continuing to investigate the cause of the outage.