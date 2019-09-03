What you need to know
- The device codenamed "Latona" won't be running Wear OS.
- It will have a 445 mAh battery, stand-alone GPS, heart rate monitor, and slimmer bezels.
- Unclear whether or not the watch will have LTE or not.
In 2015, Huawei made one of the most popular Android watches in the aptly named Watch. Now, we're learning more about the company's latest wearable. Developed under the codename "Latona" and the model number LTN-B19, according to Winfuture, the Huawei Watch GT 2 seems to be on the horizon.
Like the original Watch GT, it appears this refresh could be running a Huawei-owned OS as well. Whether or not this could be part of the HarmonyOS line or not is still unclear. Leaks have also shown that there should be a more refined design with smaller bezels around the display and possibly thinner case as well.
Some other details worth noting are the larger 445 mAh battery, on-board GPS, a heart-rate monitor, a microphone, and a speaker. Still to be confirmed is whether the Watch GT 2 will have LTE in addition to Bluetooth or not.
Fans of Huawei wearables might not have to wait much longer, as it's likely the new timepiece could show up at IFA 2019. The other possible reveal could come alongside the Huawei Mate 30 announcement in the coming weeks. Regardless when we finally get the official unveiling, it seems you'll have a choice of a "sport" or "classic" model to choose between.