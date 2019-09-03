In 2015, Huawei made one of the most popular Android watches in the aptly named Watch. Now, we're learning more about the company's latest wearable. Developed under the codename "Latona" and the model number LTN-B19, according to Winfuture, the Huawei Watch GT 2 seems to be on the horizon.

Like the original Watch GT, it appears this refresh could be running a Huawei-owned OS as well. Whether or not this could be part of the HarmonyOS line or not is still unclear. Leaks have also shown that there should be a more refined design with smaller bezels around the display and possibly thinner case as well.