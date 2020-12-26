There's not much Christmas cheer for one part of north London right now, but a win for the Gunners against their local rivals may go some way to relieving the pressure on beleaguered boss Mikel Arteta. Read on for your full guide to getting a Man United vs Leeds live stream no matter where in the world you are.

More often than not challenging for a European spot since the start of the Premier League, Arsenal currently find themselves in uncharted territory, with a wretched set of performances and results seeing fans having to contemplate the once unlikely scenario of the club being involved in a relegation scrap this season.

Currently in fifth, the mood of discontent around the club was only exacerbated in midweek, when Arteta's men were dumped out of the Carabao Cup following a demoralizing 4-1 defeat against Man City at home.

Things look much rosier for the visitors, however, with Frank Lampard's Blues prepping for this game with a victory in another London derby.

Chelsea were second best for most of the match against West Ham on Monday night, but Lampard will be encouraged by solid defensive displays from Kurt Zouma and Thiago Silva, and an instinctive striker's display from forward Tammy Abraham, whose double strike late on secured all three points.

Now currently in fifth, a win here against Arsenal will likely push the Blues back into a Champions League qualification spot and reassure fans that the club is heading in the right direction under Lampard — something that fans of the home side will dearly wish they could also claim with their fledgling manager.

It all looks set to be a cracking game. Read on to find out how to watch an Arsenal vs Chelsea live stream, no matter where you are in the world.

Arsenal vs Chelsea: Where and when?

Saturday's match takes place behind closed doors at the Emirates Stadium, with kick-off set for 5:30pm GMT local time.

That makes it a 12:30pm ET/ 8:30am PT start for folks tuning in from the U.S., and a 4:30am AEDT start kick off on Sunday morning for folk tuning in from Australia.

Watch Arsenal vs Chelsea online from outside your country

We have details of all the US, UK, Australian, and Canadian broadcasters of this match further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching Arsenal vs Chelsea, but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet, or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.

VPN's are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web.