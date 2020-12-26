There's not much Christmas cheer for one part of north London right now, but a win for the Gunners against their local rivals may go some way to relieving the pressure on beleaguered boss Mikel Arteta. Read on for your full guide to getting a Man United vs Leeds live stream no matter where in the world you are.
More often than not challenging for a European spot since the start of the Premier League, Arsenal currently find themselves in uncharted territory, with a wretched set of performances and results seeing fans having to contemplate the once unlikely scenario of the club being involved in a relegation scrap this season.
Currently in fifth, the mood of discontent around the club was only exacerbated in midweek, when Arteta's men were dumped out of the Carabao Cup following a demoralizing 4-1 defeat against Man City at home.
Things look much rosier for the visitors, however, with Frank Lampard's Blues prepping for this game with a victory in another London derby.
Chelsea were second best for most of the match against West Ham on Monday night, but Lampard will be encouraged by solid defensive displays from Kurt Zouma and Thiago Silva, and an instinctive striker's display from forward Tammy Abraham, whose double strike late on secured all three points.
Now currently in fifth, a win here against Arsenal will likely push the Blues back into a Champions League qualification spot and reassure fans that the club is heading in the right direction under Lampard — something that fans of the home side will dearly wish they could also claim with their fledgling manager.
It all looks set to be a cracking game. Read on to find out how to watch an Arsenal vs Chelsea live stream, no matter where you are in the world.
Arsenal vs Chelsea: Where and when?
Saturday's match takes place behind closed doors at the Emirates Stadium, with kick-off set for 5:30pm GMT local time.
That makes it a 12:30pm ET/ 8:30am PT start for folks tuning in from the U.S., and a 4:30am AEDT start kick off on Sunday morning for folk tuning in from Australia.
Watch Arsenal vs Chelsea online from outside your country
We have details of all the US, UK, Australian, and Canadian broadcasters of this match further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching Arsenal vs Chelsea, but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.
That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet, or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.
VPN's are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security, and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are some alternatives that are on sale right now.
ExpressVPN
No matter where in the world you may be, a VPN is one of the easiest ways to watch Arsenal vs Chelsea. Get in on this deal now!
How to watch Arsenal vs Chelsea online in the US exclusively on NBCSN
NBC has exclusive broadcast rights to the 2020/21 Premier League season. Kick-off for Arsenal vs Chelsea is at 12:30pm ET / 8:30am PT, with live coverage on NBC.
For streaming, your best ways to access the Man United vs Chelsea game is with Sling or FuboTV that live stream from partner channels NBCSN, NBC Universo, and Telemundo.
If you find yourself unable to access NBC's coverage because you're out of the country, remember that you can use a VPN to tune into your usual coverage just like you would at home. Of the many options, ExpressVPN as outlined above, remains one of the best services currently out there.
Sling TV
Sling's Blue plan gets you 45 sports channels including NBC Sports Network. You can watch for 3 days for free.
Fubo.TV
Fubo TV offers access to NBC and NBCSN which gets you access to plenty of Premier League soccer. There's also a 7-day free trial.
How to stream Arsenal vs Chelsea live in the UK
Sunday's match will be available to watch Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage from Old Trafford beginning at 5pm GMT ahead of a 5.30pm kick-off.
If you're not a Sky subscriber, you can still easily watch Arsenal vs Chelsea online or on TV. That's because of Sky's excellent value streaming offshoot, Now TV.
A Now TV Sports Pass will also get you access to all Sky Sports channels and costs £9.99 a day, though the Monthly Pass is much better value. It will let you watch all of the Premier League matches aired by Sky for the rest of the 2020/21 season, plus all the PGA Tour golf, Test cricket and Formula 1.
Sign up for a Now TV Sky Sports Month Pass
How to stream Arsenal vs Chelsea live in Canada
DAZN is the rights holder for live Premier League matches this season in Canada and will be showing all the remaining fixtures live, including this showdown between Arsenal vs Chelsea, with kick-off set for 12:30pm ET / 8:30am PT.
The online-only network is offering a one-month free trial that will allow you to watch every single Premier League match left without paying a dime. If you decide to keep DAZN, you'll pay $20-a-month or an annual subscription of $150. The dedicated DAZN app is available for iOS and Android phones and tablets, as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV plus most modern Smart TVs. Canadians outside of the country can follow the VPN route above and tune in with a DAZN log-in all the same.
Live stream Arsenal vs Chelsea live in Australia
If you're planning on watching Arsenal vs Chelsea in Australia, then you'll need to be an Optus Sports subscriber as the network holds exclusive live broadcast rights to the Premier League Down Under.
Kick-off in Australia is at 4:30am AEDT in the early hours of Sunday morning.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.