Arlo has introduced new additions to its Pro and Ultra series of security cameras. The new Pro 4 retains all the great features of its predecessor, but offers an easier DIY setup with its ability to connect directly to a Wi-Fi network.

Just like the Arlo Pro 3, the new Pro 4 security camera is capable of capturing 2K HDR video with a 160-degree field of view. It also has an integrated spotlight for color night vision. Unlike the Pro 3, however, the Arlo Pro 4 doesn't require a smart home hub. This means it can even be installed as a standalone security solution in your home. The camera is compatible with Amazon's Alexa, Google Assistant, as well as IFTTT. Arlo claims the removable battery inside the Pro 4 can last up to six months on a single charge.