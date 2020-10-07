Arlo Pro 4Source: Arlo

What you need to know

  • Arlo has launched two new wire-free security cameras.
  • The new Arlo Pro 4 can capture 2K HDR videos and doesn't require a smart home hub.
  • The Arlo Ultra 2, on the other hand, offers 4K video with HDR and comes with a built-in spotlight.

Arlo has introduced new additions to its Pro and Ultra series of security cameras. The new Pro 4 retains all the great features of its predecessor, but offers an easier DIY setup with its ability to connect directly to a Wi-Fi network.

Just like the Arlo Pro 3, the new Pro 4 security camera is capable of capturing 2K HDR video with a 160-degree field of view. It also has an integrated spotlight for color night vision. Unlike the Pro 3, however, the Arlo Pro 4 doesn't require a smart home hub. This means it can even be installed as a standalone security solution in your home. The camera is compatible with Amazon's Alexa, Google Assistant, as well as IFTTT. Arlo claims the removable battery inside the Pro 4 can last up to six months on a single charge.

These 17 Amazon Prime Day deals are available right now to purchase

Arlo Ultra 2Source: Arlo

The more expensive Arlo Ultra 2 offers 4K video with HDR and a 180-degree field of view. It also has an integrated spotlight for color night vision, two-way audio, a siren, and up to six months of battery life. In addition to Alexa, Google Assistant and IFTTT, the Arlo Ultra 2 is compatible with HomeKit as well.

The new Arlo Pro 4 is now available to pre-order on Arlo.com and Best Buy for $200. Arlo's Ultra 2 one- and two-camera kits, on the other hand, start at $300 and can now be pre-ordered on Amazon, Arlo.com, and Best Buy. If you want an Ultra 2 four-camera kit, you can grab one today from Costco for $900.

Arlo Pro 4

Arlo's latest Pro series wire-free security camera can be connected to Wi-Fi directly, enabling a much easier DIY setup. It also comes with an integrated spotlight for color night vision and is equipped with a rechargeable battery that lasts up to six months on one charge.

Arlo Ultra 2

The Ultra 2 is the most impressive wire-free Arlo camera. It can record 4K HDR videos with a wide 180-degree field of view and also offers up to six months of battery life. Like the Pro 4, it also offers color night vision video.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.