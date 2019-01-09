Connected security cameras come in all shapes and sizes and trying to make sure you get what you need the first time can be a pain. Nobody wants to set up a security system more than once. I've been using the Arlo Pro 2 system — one camera outside with a pair of Arlo Security Lights and one camera inside aimed at the front door — for a while and can say it takes most of the hassle away from it all. Easy to use and easy to set up, and a couple of extra features make it one of the best choices available for any DIY system at any price.

All in one security Arlo Pro 2 Easy where it counts. While the Arlo Pro 2 system isn't the cheapest security camera package you can buy, the extra features and ease of use make it worth every penny. $480 at Amazon

Pros: 100 percent wireless.

Weather-resistant.

1080p video.

24/7 recording with a local storage option.

130-degree field of view. Cons: Expensive.

Battery life depends on strong Wi-Fi.

Lights require their own bridge.

What you'll love about the Arlo Pro 2 system

Arlo takes the plug-and-play philosophy and extends it to security cameras. That's not unique; I've used several brands that just work as soon as they are connected. But how Arlo does it and all the extra features make it great. Set up is simple. You register an Arlo account, and with any Android phone or iPhone, you follow the steps in the well-presented app to get things up and running in no time. Arlo uses a base station that you connect to your home network, and the app and cameras use it to communicate with each other anywhere you have good Wi-Fi coverage. You'll be able to stream full 1080p video at great quality through the app or any device with a web browser, from anywhere in the world once you're set up.

Category Spec Resolution 1080p Audio Full duplex Field of view 130 degrees Alerts Motion and audio Mounting options Magnetic, 1/4-20 threaded mount Connectivity Android, iOS, Amazon Echo, and Google Assistant

The Arlo Pro 2 also has full two-way audio communication with a microphone and speaker on each camera. I've found it can be a little quiet, but once both parties realize this and speak a little louder than normal, you can communicate easily. The audio is fine for it's intended purpose — you're not going to want to listen to your favorite music through your camera, but it will pick up the sounds to go with whatever it sees when it's triggered. When plugged into AC power, you can set up specific motion zones to trigger the camera. When running on battery, this option isn't available, but the camera seems to do a good job anyway. My car will trigger it when I pull into the drive, but the dog running across the driveway usually won't. When the camera is moved closer to the action, the dog will trigger it every time. I think it does a great job balancing the power restraints of being wireless with the importance of capturing what it needs to see.

The Arlo Pro 2 cameras can be operated 100% wirelessly. A button atop the base station is how you initially connect them to your wireless network, and the battery is designed to last a year between charges during normal use. You also have the option to power the cameras through a standard micro USB port for uninterrupted operation. This also enables the use of custom activity zones to trigger a motion based event. I've found that both types of connection work well, and appreciate the zoning for my indoor camera to keep the dogs from dinging my phone 200 times each day as they run past. The base station is included with the basic system, and it has one of the best features around back — two USB ports for attaching your own storage. The Pro 2 system comes with a free Basic subscription plan which includes seven days of cloud video storage for up to five cameras. You can bump that up to a Premier Plan for $99 each year that extends things to 30 days of storage for up to 10 cameras. If you need more, $150 yearly gets you on the Elite plan that supports 60 days of storage for up to 15 cameras. Or you can use your own storage drives for 24/7 storage until you fill up a hard drive. Arlo offers great prices on cloud storage, but the option to use your own local storage is great to have. That's pretty awesome. Arlo's pricing is competitive and the service seems to work well, but the ability to use your personal storage is a game changer. That means you no longer have video only when the camera was triggered. The Arlo Pro 2 includes a "Look Back" feature that grabs three seconds of activity before an event was triggered to make sure you see everything, but you still have to have an event trigger the camera to get any footage. Local storage enables full 24/7 recording which turns your relatively inexpensive security camera into a full-fledged surveillance camera without any expensive storage fees. Arlo does offer a CVR plan that gives 14 days of recording for $99 yearly, 30 days for $199 yearly, or 60 days for $299 yearly. That's for each camera, not for your entire system. Those USB ports make a big difference and make the Arlo Pro 2 as useful as a much more complicated PVR-based wired system without all the hassle of setting one up. That's one huge plus in my book.

Finally, you'll love the mounting options for the Arlo Pro 2 cameras. You can use the included magnetic ball mount for any verticle or straight-down options, and the industry standard 1/4-20 threaded socket accepts any mount built for it. This makes the hardest part of setting up the cameras — screwing a mounting bracket into the wall or "wherever" — a lot more simple. What you'll not love about the Arlo Pro 2 system