Arizona Sunshine launches on the Oculus Quest on December 5, 2019. Vertigo Games "rebuilt it in its entirety for Oculus Quest." The game is on sale for 10 percent for anyone who preorders by December 2, 2019. The preorder discount lasts through December 2, 2019. After that, the game bumps up to its standard price of $40.

Arizona Sunshine is a Western-style shooter set in a zombie apocalypse. You can fight hordes of zombies that come at you from all directions with a wide range of firearms.