Today, Vertigo Games and Jaywalkers Interactive announced a new story expansion for the virtual reality (VR) zombie shooter Arizona Sunshine. Arizona Sunshine: The Damned is the largest Arizona Sunshine mission yet. It's coming to PlayStation VR, Oculus Rift, HTC Vive, and Windows Mixed Reality headsets this summer.

According to the companies, Arizona Sunshine: The Damned takes place before the Arizona Sunshine story so far. You crawl into the skin of an all-new protagonist and explore an iconic megastructure infested by undead. You and your special forces team are tasked with a challenging objective: reactivate the generators of a massive Arizonan hydroelectric dam to restore power to the military's nuclear missile systems. Unfortunately, the plan goes awry. Terrifying events unfold that leave you to complete your mission on your own. Your new goal is to make your way up the massive structure, with only your commander's voice over the radio to keep you company.

Arizona Sunshine is regarded as one of the best VR games out there. It features great voice acting, good visuals, and the gameplay is responsive. If you're new to VR gaming, then this title is a great place to start. Have you played Arizona Sunshine before? Are you looking forward to the expansion? Let us know.

