The Galaxy S21 Ultra is a phone that brings a lot to the table. From the 120Hz AMOLED display, industry-leading cameras, and gorgeous new design — it's easy to see why the S21 Ultra is one of our top picks for the best Android phone of the year.

One of the more unique features of the Ultra is its support for the S Pen. The S Pen has typically been reserved for handsets in the Galaxy Note family, but that changed with the most recent Galaxy S.

Taking a look through the AC forums, a few of our members have started talking about their experience so far using the S Pen with the S21 Ultra.

This got us wondering — Are you using the S Pen with the Galaxy S21 Ultra?

