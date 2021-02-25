S Pen on the Galaxy S21 UltraSource: Hayato Huseman / Android Central

The Galaxy S21 Ultra is a phone that brings a lot to the table. From the 120Hz AMOLED display, industry-leading cameras, and gorgeous new design — it's easy to see why the S21 Ultra is one of our top picks for the best Android phone of the year.

One of the more unique features of the Ultra is its support for the S Pen. The S Pen has typically been reserved for handsets in the Galaxy Note family, but that changed with the most recent Galaxy S.

VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more

Taking a look through the AC forums, a few of our members have started talking about their experience so far using the S Pen with the S21 Ultra.

michail71
michail71

Having used Notes in the past I almost never used the pen. I just got an S7+, primarily as it was the only way I could find stock on the pen. However, I really like it on the Ultra! I find it's better on the phone than the tablet. Primarily since S7+ is just so huge. It's hard to free up a hand to hold the pen.

Reply
fuzzylumpkin
fuzzylumpkin

It's a gimmick, but I've enjoyed playing with it. I want a flip case that opens upwards like an old school notebook. Bonus points if it's magnetic and attaches to the mous limitless. EDIT: This thread is about a Pen... I want a notebook style case to store it in to have a notebook and pen, largely to feel like a film noir detective when I take notes. I've clarified, as the concept of a...

Reply
Rose4uKY
Rose4uKY

well I had a an old Samsung Chromebook and hardly used the pen and right before I sold it I started using it and loved it. Mainly used it to scroll up and down go forward and backwards on the browser and close out tabs but I liked it and when we got our new HP Chromebooks we bought the HP compatible USI Pen. I don't use it much but I am looking forward to using the one on this phone. I got just...

Reply

This got us wondering — Are you using the S Pen with the Galaxy S21 Ultra?

Join the conversation in the forums!

Here are the best clear cases for the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
ultra clear protection

Here are the best clear cases for the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

While you'll want to protect your fancy new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra smartphone and its gorgeous 6.8-inch screen, you'll also want to show off the sleek device in whatever color finish you choose. A clear case helps with both, so we rounded up some of the best you can buy this year.