The Galaxy S21 Ultra is a phone that brings a lot to the table. From the 120Hz AMOLED display, industry-leading cameras, and gorgeous new design — it's easy to see why the S21 Ultra is one of our top picks for the best Android phone of the year.
One of the more unique features of the Ultra is its support for the S Pen. The S Pen has typically been reserved for handsets in the Galaxy Note family, but that changed with the most recent Galaxy S.
Taking a look through the AC forums, a few of our members have started talking about their experience so far using the S Pen with the S21 Ultra.
This got us wondering — Are you using the S Pen with the Galaxy S21 Ultra?
Join the conversation in the forums!
5G coverage map: Every US city with AT&T, Verizon & T-Mobile 5G
5G deployment is moving fast and the list of cities with coverage is growing all the time. See if your U.S. city has coverage yet by Verizon, T-Mobile, or AT&T.
Samsung's Galaxy Note 10 gets some Galaxy S21 features with One UI 3.1
Samsung's Galaxy Fold and Galaxy Note 10 series phones are now receiving the One UI 3.1 update. While the update is limited to Europe currently, it is likely to become more widely available next month.
I'm anti-Facebook, but even I can see value in its rumored wearable devices
Facebook already watches basically everything you do online, so why not feed it a little more personal data for the potential benefits you'd receive?
Here are the best clear cases for the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
While you'll want to protect your fancy new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra smartphone and its gorgeous 6.8-inch screen, you'll also want to show off the sleek device in whatever color finish you choose. A clear case helps with both, so we rounded up some of the best you can buy this year.