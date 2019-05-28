Huawei's presence in the smartphone space remains very uncertain. Unless something drastic changes in the coming weeks, Huawei will lose access to Google apps, services, and Android updates once August rolls around.

While existing Huawei phones will continue to work, the lack of any future updates will gradually turn them into aging bricks as time goes on.

This leaves current Huawei users in an awkward position, but looking through the AC forums, it would appear that some people are still planning on holding onto their devices.