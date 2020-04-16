Just one day after OnePlus announced its most expensive phones to-date, Apple made an announcement of its own with the brand new iPhone SE — an iPhone that has the body of the iPhone 8 with the latest A13 Bionic processor for just $399.

Factor in the 64GB of base internal storage, 12MP camera with portrait mode, IP67 dust/water resistance, Qi wireless charging, and years of software updates, and it's easy to see why Apple basically killed all value flagships in the Android space.

