Just one day after OnePlus announced its most expensive phones to-date, Apple made an announcement of its own with the brand new iPhone SE — an iPhone that has the body of the iPhone 8 with the latest A13 Bionic processor for just $399.
Factor in the 64GB of base internal storage, 12MP camera with portrait mode, IP67 dust/water resistance, Qi wireless charging, and years of software updates, and it's easy to see why Apple basically killed all value flagships in the Android space.
Some of our AC forum members shared their thoughts on the iPhone SE, saying:
What about you? Are you interested in the iPhone SE?
