Pixel 5 leaks have been in full force leading up to the phone's September 30 unveiling. We now know what it looks like, what specs it'll have, and about how much it'll cost.

One of the most noteworthy changes with the Pixel 5 is its camera array. The 12.2MP primary sensor is unchanged from past models, but for the first time ever, Google looks to be giving us an ultra-wide camera as well! It'll be replacing the telephoto one introduced on the Pixel 4, marking a big shift for the types of photos you'll be able to take.

This has proven to be a hot point of discussion in the AC forums. Here are a few of the top responses:

yargk

Look there's a seaplane flying over head, look there's a cool building in the distance, look the person I'm trying to take a picture of is more than 10 feet from me. I have a pixel 2 and these are all situations in which I have really wished I had a telephoto lens. I can't understand anyone wanting a wide-angle lens because although I take many portrait type photos, I'm usually not stuck in an...

dmxjago

I just recently sold my pixel 4 xl and I can tell you that zooming in 2x the image was pretty good but beyond that it was meh. I much rather have a wide angle bs telefoto but it all depends on your needs. I def notice an improvement on the pixel 4 from the 3 bc of the telefoto when it came to zoomed in photos but it wasn't like omg of a difference but nevertheless it was noticeable. I think the...

Ben_70

yargk, No, you are not crazy. I totally agree with you on the value of a telephoto vs a wide angle. That's the thing that bothered me the most about my Pixel 2xl...when I had to zoom, the results were crap. Zooming with the 4xl is a lot better. You're not going to get an outstanding shot at 8X zoom but it could still be usable (unlike the P2). No way I'm upgrading to a P5. Although I...

Kingfroman

I think the wide angle brings more to the table than 2x zoom. Specially since Google's computational zoom is pretty good. Now if it's a 4x or 5x zoom i would take that zoom over wide-angle. Besides google needs to improve the switch off between cameras on the Pixel 4. when I take videos and it switches from the main camera to the 2x camera, there's of a more yellowish tint on zoom camera. Kinda...

Now, we want to hear from you — Are you happy that the Pixel 5 is getting an ultra-wide camera?

