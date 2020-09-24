Pixel 5 leaks have been in full force leading up to the phone's September 30 unveiling. We now know what it looks like, what specs it'll have, and about how much it'll cost.

One of the most noteworthy changes with the Pixel 5 is its camera array. The 12.2MP primary sensor is unchanged from past models, but for the first time ever, Google looks to be giving us an ultra-wide camera as well! It'll be replacing the telephoto one introduced on the Pixel 4, marking a big shift for the types of photos you'll be able to take.

This has proven to be a hot point of discussion in the AC forums. Here are a few of the top responses:

Now, we want to hear from you — Are you happy that the Pixel 5 is getting an ultra-wide camera?

Join the conversation in the forums!