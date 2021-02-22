LastPass S21u LifestyleSource: Andrew Myrick / Android Central

Last week gave us some pretty controversial news around LastPass — one of the best password managers currently available.

Beginning in March, LastPass is drastically changing how its free plan works. Specifically, free users of LastPass will be limited to using the application on just a single type of device. And then beginning in May, free members will lose access to LastPass's email support.

These changes have a lot of people talking about whether or not they'll be sticking with LastPass in 2021, and taking a look through the AC forums, a few of our members have shared their own thoughts on the matter.

B. Diddy
B. Diddy

I had already bought LastPass Premium before this. I like using it, so I think I'll stick with it.

me just saying
me just saying

No reason to change. Been using LastPass for 10 years and paid for 9. I try to support the source when I can. As far as taking features away from the free version, I see nothing wrong with it and is still useable. You can have more than one free account with LastPass. Just get one for mobile and one for pc.

Jarfr
Jarfr

"The development team has to pay their employees somehow, right? I'm sure they don't work for free." So what have they been doing the +10 years it's been free? What suddenly changed? It's an expensive pricing they suddenly demand. Get someone used to your product for years, then change your policy and demand money from them. Same strategy that has been used by many merchants since damn of...

Now, we want to hear from you — Are you going to keep using LastPass in 2021?

Join the conversation in the forums!

