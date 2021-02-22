Last week gave us some pretty controversial news around LastPass — one of the best password managers currently available.
Beginning in March, LastPass is drastically changing how its free plan works. Specifically, free users of LastPass will be limited to using the application on just a single type of device. And then beginning in May, free members will lose access to LastPass's email support.
These changes have a lot of people talking about whether or not they'll be sticking with LastPass in 2021, and taking a look through the AC forums, a few of our members have shared their own thoughts on the matter.
Now, we want to hear from you — Are you going to keep using LastPass in 2021?
Join the conversation in the forums!
