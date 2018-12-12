Yesterday, OnePlus officially unveiled its latest version of the 6T in the form of the OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition.

This new variant of the 6T is outfitted with a striking new paint job OnePlus is calling "Speed Orange." There's a carbon fiber pattern on the back of the phone with a subtle orange racing strip around the bottom and side frame. In addition to the fancy aesthetics, you'll also find a whopping 10GB of RAM and OnePlus's new "Warp Charge" charging system that promises to deliver a full day of power in just 20 minutes.

The McLaren Edition goes on sale in a couple days for $699, making it the most expensive 6T model yet.

