Yesterday, OnePlus officially unveiled its latest version of the 6T in the form of the OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition.

This new variant of the 6T is outfitted with a striking new paint job OnePlus is calling "Speed Orange." There's a carbon fiber pattern on the back of the phone with a subtle orange racing strip around the bottom and side frame. In addition to the fancy aesthetics, you'll also find a whopping 10GB of RAM and OnePlus's new "Warp Charge" charging system that promises to deliver a full day of power in just 20 minutes.

The McLaren Edition goes on sale in a couple days for $699, making it the most expensive 6T model yet.

Here's what the AC forum community thinks about the phone.

mustang7757

Exclusivity that's all I can think of ..

Reply
jchapman01

Agreed. This is totally 100% an enthusiasts phone. However, if that orange lit up... TAKE MY MONEY!!!!

Reply
neil74

It's maybe worth considering for anyone who wants 256gb and does not like midnight black (like me) Honestly though adding wireless rather than warp charging would have been more appealing at least to me.

Reply
LeiChat

Having not owned an Android phone before, I'm very keen to understand how useful that extra 2GB of RAM is currently and might be in a couple of years time.

Reply

How about you? Are you excited for the OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition?

Join the conversation in the forums!

OnePlus 6T and OnePlus 6

Main