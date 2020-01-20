Google Pixel 4 XL, Galaxy S10+ and OnePlus 7 ProSource: Andrew Martonik / Android Central

One of the best parts about Android is the level of choice it brings to the smartphone market. Being an open-source platform, companies are free to take the OS and throw it on whatever kinds of devices they want — giving you and me a ton of handsets to choose from.

Recently, however, it's become easy to feel overwhelmed with just how much hardware is being released. Samsung, for example, just announced the Galaxy S10 Lite and Note 10 Lite ahead of the expected Galaxy S20, S20 Plus, and S20 Ultra. OnePlus is also expected to up its number of phone offerings with the OnePlus 8, 8 Pro, and 8 Lite.

Some of our AC forum members recently got to talking about this onslaught of choice, with them saying:

gray2018

Is it just me or are phones getting ridiculous now? Look at Samsung for example... This past year they've had the Galaxy S10/S10+/S10e, the Note 10/10+. Both of those lines already have budget models essentially... So now we are getting two huge budget models being the S10 Lite/Note 10 Lite? This just really seems both confusing and redundant to me. And every year, devices seem to be getting...

the_boon

I think phones are getting really boring now due to them looking almost identical to each other. But I'm glad Samsung made the S10e, it's basically the only truly compact high end phone of last year. Even smaller than the Pixel 3 and Galaxy A40. I wish there were more keyboard phones (I'd have paid well over a grand for an S10e with a sliding portrait mechanism like the BB Priv for...

Elky64

Choice is for sure nice but now we have to weed out paying for gimmicks and/or features, that in the grand scheme of things make little difference in day-to-day use. Does allow manufactures to tack on a few more $$ because of them though. For me small was in but now my eyesight has informed me bigger is better LOL. There is a limit though as to how much bigger and thankfully moving towards...

What do you think? Are companies releasing too many Android phones?

