One of the best parts about Android is the level of choice it brings to the smartphone market. Being an open-source platform, companies are free to take the OS and throw it on whatever kinds of devices they want — giving you and me a ton of handsets to choose from.

Recently, however, it's become easy to feel overwhelmed with just how much hardware is being released. Samsung, for example, just announced the Galaxy S10 Lite and Note 10 Lite ahead of the expected Galaxy S20, S20 Plus, and S20 Ultra. OnePlus is also expected to up its number of phone offerings with the OnePlus 8, 8 Pro, and 8 Lite.

Some of our AC forum members recently got to talking about this onslaught of choice, with them saying:

What do you think? Are companies releasing too many Android phones?

