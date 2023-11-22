Yup, this app brings X, Threads, Bluesky, and other social media apps together

What you need to know

Yup arrives as a new decentralized social media app, letting users cross-post content on several different platforms.

Users can post and see content from X (formerly Twitter), Bluesky, Farcaster, Lens, and Threads.

If users are interested in connecting Threads, they will need to disable their Instagram 2FA on the account, which is not something that's recommended.

A new social media app has arrived on Android and iOS that claims it offers a decentralized social experience "all-in-one" place.

This new app, called "Yup," gives users a singular feed to view posts from all of their connected social media platforms like X (formerly Twitter), Bluesky, Farcaster, Lens, and Threads (via TechCrunch). Once these platforms are properly connected with your Yup account, the app will let you toggle which services your crafted post will appear on.

Yup adds the app contains most of the functions users are already familiar with, like comments, a "like" button," and a repost function. Moreover, notifications from each individual platform are collected and displayed through the app.

The "Crossfollow" feature lets users follow a person they've discovered on Yup on every social media platform they've connected, and there's also support for "For You" and "Following" feeds.

Yup is now live in the App Store!If you're new here, Yup is the all-in-one social aggregator for Twitter, Farcaster, Lens, Bluesky, Threads, and more.iPhone: https://t.co/fcgzNkztrRAndroid: https://t.co/YEIRd0nz4O pic.twitter.com/3SnYlM2aEKNovember 16, 2023 See more

The app seems to have some problems early on, as some of the previously stated feeds aren't updating properly.

Users hopping in will notice Yup does not support other platforms like Mastodon, Nastr, or Damus. Those working behind the scenes state they will work to bring in support for these platforms, though the ones they have on the current roster will take precedence for now.

Elsewhere, Yup's integration with content posted on Threads comes with a severe caveat that many would be adverse to. The company informed TechCrunch that the app "informally uses the internal API" found through Threads' web-based client.

Due to this workaround, if users are interested in using Threads through Yup, they'll have to disable Instagram's 2FA (two-factor authentication) — which is not recommended.

The other apps seem to work fine without sacrificing such an important digital security parameter. Fortunately, Yup's developers seem confident in their plans to bring proper API usage of Threads when its official one becomes available.

Furthering the development of Yup is the $3.5 million it raised during its early days almost two years ago. The app is free on Google's Play Store and Apple's App Store. However, the publication raises awareness that a subscription plan could appear on Yup sometime in the future to help support the platform.