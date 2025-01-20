X goes after TikTok users, introduces new tab for vertical videos

What you need to know

Social media platform X (formerly Twitter) has also jumped on the opportunity to capitalize on TikTok's precarious situation in the U.S.

X came up with its own video "feed" by adding a new tab to the explore page that exclusively showcases videos.

This feature is currently only available on the mobile app and showcases minute-long videos.

you better not be making a dedicated video tab when I get homeme: pic.twitter.com/ZbmLBmSbDpJanuary 20, 2025

The new "immersive new home for videos" was rolled out to U.S.-based users yesterday (Jan. 19) and showcased a vertical video tab mimicking TikTok/Instagram reels based on the user's interest/accounts they follow.

Considering the platform was banned for roughly half a day over the weekend, other social media sites wanted to leverage this and came up with their versions to slide into user's DMs.

For instance, Instagram introduced a new "edits" app resembling CapCut, a video editing software from ByteDance. "Edits is a free video editor that makes it easy for creators to turn their ideas into videos, right on their phone. It has all the tools you need to support your creation process, all in one place."

X showcases videos that go along with its tweets. However, this feed seems to give users a combination of videos that are both in a 9:16 aspect ratio and as well as landscape ones, much like Instagram (via Android Police).

From the looks of it, this feature is currently only available on the mobile app and showcases minute-long videos. There's not much information as to whether this tab will become available to people outside the U.S., and if so, when can we expect a broader rollout to happen?

Meanwhile, U.S. TikTok users rejoiced as the app made a comeback over the weekend after the ban went into effect and the app went dark. The official TikTok Policy account on X (formerly Twitter) shared a statement on Sunday, Jan. 19, announcing that it restored service as a result of President Trump's support.

The company wrote in the post, "We thank President Trump for providing the necessary clarity and assurance to our service providers that they will face no penalties providing TikTok to over 170 million Americans and allowing over 7 million small businesses to thrive."