X launches a cheaper subscription that lets you edit posts and more

What you need to know

X now offers three different subscription tiers, ranging from $3 a month to $16 per month.

The Basic tier includes an edit button, longer posts, and a "small" reply boost.

The new Premium Plus tier removed ads from feeds and provides the largest boost for replies.

If you want to take advantage of some of the paywalled features on Twitter X, but the price is offputting, the social media platform is now tweaking its subscription with two additional plans, one of which will slash the price by more than 50%.

The company recently announced the new Basic and Premium Plus plans, which join the existing Premium plan. Both are currently available via the web and aim to offer users more choices if they want to get more out of their experience on X. Premium Plus is the most expensive of the pack, costing double that of the regular Premium tier. Opting for Premium Plus will remove ads from your feeds and boost the visibility of your replies.

we’re also launching a new Basic tier for $3/month (when signing up via Web) that gives you access to the most essential Premium featuresOctober 27, 2023 See more

But the more compelling option may be the $3 Basic tier, which gives you some of the most interesting X features. That includes the ability to edit posts, video downloads, background video playback, longer posts, a small boost in reply visibility, and more. The downside is that you won't get the oh-so-coveted blue checkmark.

You can check out the available features by visiting the Premium sign-up page.

For now, the new plans are available only on the web, but these could go a long way toward bringing in more paid subscribers as they attempt to entice users who prefer not to see ads between posts or only want some of the features without the nearly $10 cost ($11 on mobile). Only time will tell if this will pay off for the platform, which has increased competition from the likes of Meta, which has its own ad-free subscription and a new X clone in the shape of Threads.

Recently, X began charging new users in certain regions $1 per year in an effort to reduce spam and bot activity on the platform