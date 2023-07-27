Elon Musk's X branding is spreading to Twitter for Android

What you need to know

Elon Musk has started replacing the blue bird app icon on Android with Twitter's new X branding.

The new X logo is spreading to Twitter's beta version and has yet to arrive on the stable channel.

Twitter's name will also reportedly be changed to X in the near future.

Twitter's new X logo is making its way into the last few places where the platform's old branding still exists, and the latest to get the treatment is its Android app.

Elon Musk's Twitter began rolling out the new, abrupt branding earlier this week after announcing it during the weekend. The change began to arrive on Twitter for the web. As spotted by 9to5Google, Twitter for Android has begun adopting the X logo in the beta channel.

If you head over to the Google Play Store and type "Twitter" in the search bar, the results will show the new X branding. It includes the white letter X against a black background, replacing the iconic blue bird logo. The same logo also shows up as a status bar icon for Twitter notifications.

The updated Play Store listing is the latest step in Musk's campaign to remove Twitter branding from the internet. The app description even goes so far as to say that the "X app is the trusted digital town square for everyone."

The rest of the description in the listing removes any mention of "Twitter." However, the app's stable version continues to stick with the old logo and name, though this will presumably no longer be the case soon.

Meanwhile, Twitter Beta's Android app still embraces the same old branding and name, though 9to5 believes this will change in the near future and the launcher name will become "X" when the branding reaches the stable channel.

Earlier this week, the rebranding was also reflected on the social media platform's official handles. For example, its Twitter handle has changed from @twitter to @x.