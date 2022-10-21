Android 13 is coming to Windows 11, along with some new capabilities

What you need to know

Google is committing to bringing Android 13 to the Windows Subsystem for Android.

The company also has several new features lined up for the release.

The Windows Subsystem for Android is what allows Windows 11 to install and run Android apps.

There's a lot to like about Windows 11, but arguably one of the best features is its ability to run Android applications. While the experience is somewhat limited due to its dependence on the Amazon App store and not Google Play, the underlying system is getting a significant upgrade with new features on the way.

On the GitHub page for Windows Subsystem for Android (WSA), Microsoft has already laid out what to expect in future updates for Windows 11 (via Windows Latest). According to the official roadmap, Microsoft is already looking at integrating Android 13. The company already upgraded to Android 12L over the summer, so it's not too surprising that it's looking into the next version.

In addition to Android 13, it looks like Microsoft is also preparing file transfers, which would allow users to transfer files between Windows and the WSA container running the Android apps, which should come in handy.

Additional features include picture-in-picture mode, shortcuts, and local network access by default.

It's not exactly clear what we'll get once Android 13 reaches Windows 11. The update for smartphones brought plenty of privacy enhancements, more Material You theming options, per-app languages, and more.

For now, it's unclear when these updates will reach Windows, but Microsoft seems committed to further improving the experience for users. We can probably expect Android 13 support to come to Windows 11 sometime in 2023. In the meantime, we're still waiting for Android 12L to come to the Surface Duo 2 and its predecessor, which, according to Windows Central, will bring a more Windows-like UI to the dual-screen phones.