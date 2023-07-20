WhatsApp reportedly went down due to disruptions globally

What you need to know

WhatsApp faced severe disruption worldwide, causing connectivity issues.

Users across regions took to Downdetector to report the problem.

Around 177,000 in the U.K. and more than 37,000 users in the U.S. were affected.

Meta's prominent messaging platform WhatsApp has reportedly faced connectivity issues as several users reported related problems on Downdetector (via Reuters).

The Downdetector, which tracks outages amongst several apps, including Instagram and Twitter, has shared the outage numbers in the past 24 hours where users have reported connectivity problems during the early hours of Indian Standard Time.

According to Reuters, more than 37,000 incidents were reported in the U.S., over 177,000 users in the U.K., and around 15,000 people in India have faced connectivity issues, per Downdetector stats.

Meta's "WhatsApp Business API Status" status board acknowledged the issue, stating, "We are currently experiencing major disruption impacting receiving incoming messages and message delivery on Whatsapp. We will provide another update within 1 hour or sooner if additional information is available."

However, the issue was quickly resolved, and users were able to receive incoming messages. "The fix for receiving incoming messages and message delivery on WhatsApp has been deployed and this issue is now mitigated. Thank you for your patience," the status board further added.

Similarly, WhatsApp on Twitter stated that it was aware of the connectivity issues. The resolution was swiftly made, and the messaging platform tweeted, "and we're back, happy chatting!"

It is encouraging to see that the WhatsApp issue is being promptly addressed by Meta, letting users continue with the app in the interim rather than seeking other best alternatives.

In other news, WhatsApp debuted for a new range of devices, such as smartwatches powered by WearOS. Mark Zuckerberg has announced the WhatsApp app for WearOS, including devices like Pixel Watch; Samsung smartwatches are also getting the new messaging platform on devices like Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 5 series.