WhatsApp testing new split view feature for Android tablets

Android tablet users might soon be able to use WhatsApp more productively than before, as the app is testing a new interface for big-screen users.

WABetaInfo notes that WhatsApp is bringing a split-view interface for Android tablets. The new update is currently being tested on WhatsApp beta. It is a significant update for large screen owners as it allows them to view at least two sections of the app on their screens at a glance. This works very familiar with what Gmail does on desktop and tablet screens.

Shared screenshots by WABetaInfo further reveal what we can expect when the update officially rolls out on a larger scale. Currently, it is available for users who have opted for WhatsApp Beta through Google Play Store.

(Image credit: WABetaInfo)

The previous version of the Meta-owned messaging platform would take up the entire screen when opening a chat or conversation in a group chat. It will supposedly change with the new split view feature as it allows users to see all chats on one side all the time and the clicked conversations to interact on the other side, which is undoubtedly much more convenient.

While the split view is helpful for chats, the WABetaInfo indicates that it is also available for WhatsApp’s Status and Calls feature.

WhatsApp has proactively rolled out valuable features over the past year to compete against some of the best messaging apps. It also has been found testing features, particularly for Android tablets. A couple of months ago, the messaging platform tested another convenient feature in beta, which allowed users to connect to WhatsApp on an Android tablet with the same account as signed in on a mobile device.

Additionally, WhatsApp also rolled out a major overhaul to its status updater not long ago that allowed users to share voice messages, react to status, and see link previews.