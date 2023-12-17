Sharing WhatsApp statuses on Android could soon get smoother

What you need to know

WhatsApp's latest status update header redesign is apparently available only to a few beta testers for the time being.

They can now easily share images, videos, GIFs, and text as statuses with the convenient shortcuts in status header.

Notably, some users might experience a different setup where these shortcuts are integrated into the three-dots menu.

WhatsApp is apparently testing two new shortcuts for quickly sharing status updates right from the status header, and they're currently available to beta users.

Currently, to post a status update on WhatsApp, you need to tap one of the two floating action buttons (FABs) at the bottom right in the Updates tab. But the latest Android beta release indicates that Meta is tweaking this process for a smoother experience, as exposed by WABetaInfo.

The latest WhatsApp beta for Android (version 2.23.26.13) spills the beans on two new icons sitting next to the Status header. These little buttons should be your express lane to share pictures, videos, GIFs, and text as your statuses in a snap, assuming the change makes it to a public release.

This means you could finally say goodbye to the floating buttons, which will then be kicked to the curb, as seen in the screenshot below.

(Image credit: WABetaInfo)

According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp might be toying with yet another makeover, which will toss the pencil and camera icons into the three-dot menu up in the top right corner.

If you're a fan of sharing status updates like confetti on a daily basis, having those buttons near the top of the screen just makes sense. It allows you to effortlessly flaunt your content while keeping things neat and tidy.

That said, not everyone can get their hands on the redesigned status header at the moment, not even if you've installed version 2.23.26.13 of WhatsApp. But WABetaInfo notes that the wider rollout to beta testers is just around the corner. And if you're still clinging to the 2.23.26.12 release, you might just stumble upon those repositioned buttons.

WhatsApp was also recently spotted working on upgrading your status updates with way better picture and video quality with an HD toggle that appears when uploading media. If these updates actually make it out of beta, WhatsApp might just become your go-to messaging app.