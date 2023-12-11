WhatsApp might soon upgrade the quality of media for your status updates

What you need to know

The latest WhatsApp beta version apparently includes an HD toggle for uploading higher-resolution images and videos in status updates.

This feature is visible during media uploads for status updates, allowing users to choose higher-quality visuals.

At present, this is reportedly still under development and not yet available to beta testers.

WhatsApp recently introduced HD-quality media for messages and is now reportedly extending it to status updates.

WABetaInfo discovered that the latest WhatsApp beta has a hidden feature that lets you choose high-resolution images and videos for your status updates by tapping an HD icon on top of the editor page. This is still under development, but it's a promising step towards clearer and more vibrant status updates on the platform.

In August, WhatsApp rolled out HD image and video sharing for chats, but you couldn't use HD for your status updates. People eventually got creative and found hacks, like sending high-res media to a private chat and then forwarding it to their status. But, as WABetaInfo points out, even that trick wasn't foolproof.

Unfortunately, HD media for status updates is not quite ready for everyone yet. Beta testers haven't even gotten their hands on it, so it'll likely be a few months before we all get to enjoy crystal-clear status updates.

We're not sure yet if there'll be an HD icon badge on the status, shouting out the quality of the picture or video. But, if we follow the pattern from how HD media works in chats already, it wouldn't be surprising if it ends up that way.

(Image credit: WABetaInfo)

WhatsApp keeps stepping up its game with fresh features to compete with other messaging apps. Last week, the service dropped a secret code feature for Chat Lock, adding an extra layer of security to your private conversations. And that's not all – now you can lock your chats right from the conversation list, skipping the extra taps in the Chat info page.

The platform is also preparing a new feature that lets you share your status updates directly to Instagram stories, so there's no need to switch between apps and post twice. This feature will be especially handy if you have your accounts linked via the central Meta account.