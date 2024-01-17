WhatsApp Channels gain new features like voice updates and polls

What you need to know

WhatsApp Channels users can now share voice notes as part of the new update.

Channels can also share polls for their followers to answer.

The messaging platform users can also share someone's Channel update as their personal WhatsApp Status.

WhatsApp Channels are getting new features, which will provide new means to engage within the broadcast channels feature launched last year, notes the messaging platform in a shared announcement post.

Mark Zuckerberg announced, revealing the new features coming to the messaging platform. After the launch, WhatsApp Channels soon gained 500 million active users, notes WhatsApp in the announcement post. As part of the new update, people who use Channels to share updates or broadcasts can now send voice updates as a new way to engage with their followers.

According to WhatsApp, around seven billion voice messages are sent on the messaging service on a daily basis, keeping it at the top of other messaging apps. And, it will be interesting to see more users can now share the same through Channels as well.

The messaging platform further notes Puerto Rican rapper and singer Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, professionally known as Bad Bunny, who has a dedicated WhatsApp Channel with more than 19 million followers, is the first person to utilize the voice updates through his channel to his followers.

Additionally, WhatsApp Channel users can share polls for their followers to answer, a popular feature seen across WhatsApp Chats and Groups until now. Furthermore, WhatsApp users can share someone's channel updates as their personal status on the messaging platform.

Pressing the chat or an image from the channel gives users an option to forward it to others; the same window shows an option to share their personal status. This ability was also seen earlier across other sections on WhatsApp.

Lastly, WhatsApp is also amping up the number of admins a channel can have from one to up to 16, making it easier to manage the channel by posting the latest updates.

All the announced features are said to be rolling out globally to all users starting today. So, ensure you are using the latest version of the Meta-owned messaging platform.