Twitter is testing a new change to tweets everyone can appreciate

What you need to know

Twitter is testing letting you cram multiple images, videos, and GIFs into a single tweet.

The experiment will look at how users combine these various media formats to express themselves.

You should be able to rearrange the order of media in a tweet before posting it.

It is currently impossible to cram multiple types of media in one tweet, but Twitter is apparently doing a new experiment to remove this limitation for everyone.

According to TechCrunch (opens in new tab), the social networking platform is testing allowing users to include images, GIFs, and videos in a single tweet. We saw what this might look like a few months ago, courtesy of app researcher Alessandro Paluzzi. Twitter has now confirmed that the feature is being tested.

"We’re testing a new feature with select accounts for a limited time that will allow people to mix up to four media assets into a single tweet, regardless of format," a Twitter spokesperson told TechCrunch. "We’re seeing people have more visual conversations on Twitter and are using images, GIFs, and videos to make these conversations more exciting."

The company added that the test is meant to study how users mix different types of media "to express themselves more creatively on Twitter beyond 280 characters."

In April, Paluzzi showcased how a multimedia tweet could include photos, GIFs, and videos at the same time. Apparently, it will also let you add or remove media and rearrange them to your heart's content, just like you can with tweets that contain multiple media of the same type.

While a multimedia tweet can make your post appear cluttered, it solves a longtime shortcoming of the platform. Whether it will be a divisive feature remains to be seen, though Twitter didn't say when it will release it to the public.

Android Central has reached out to the company and will update this article as soon as we receive a response.

The multimedia tweet capability is only the latest feature Twitter has been experimenting with in recent times. The service previously began testing a CoTweet feature to let two accounts publish content together. A few weeks ago, it also tested a Notes feature and a way for users to display ads on their profile page.