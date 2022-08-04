Twitter might tell you if an embedded tweet was 'edited'

What you need to know

Twitter could let you know if an embedded tweet has been edited soon.

The platform is said to be found testing the new feature.

This new feature could probably work only after we see the 'edit Tweet' option.

Embedding tweets is quite essential when it comes to sharing content. They can include a viral tweet, a political tweet, a celebrity tweet, or a hypothetical tweet from Elon Musk stating that he would repurchase Twitter. Amid Twitter's work to introduce the capability to edit tweets, it seems the company is working on preparing embedded tweets for this new feature.

Jane Manchun Wong, a security researcher who first spotted the company testing the new feature, has shed some details regarding the same on her Twitter post. The embedded tweets "will show whether it's been edited, or whether there's a new version of the Tweet," says Wong.

For instance, imagine embedding a tweet in an article or your blog. If the tweet gets edited later, the altered version can be found within the same tweet with an indicator below.

Embedded Tweets will show whether it’s been edited, or whether there’s a new version of the TweetWhen a site embeds a Tweet and it gets edited, the embed doesn’t just show the new version (replacing the old one). Instead, it shows an indicator there’s a new version pic.twitter.com/mAz5tOiyOlAugust 1, 2022 See more

Twitter doesn't allow people to edit tweets yet, but it has been in the works for quite some time now and should enter public testing soon.

From Wong's Twitter post, you can get an idea of how the feature might look (if it ever sees the light of the day). You can see an indicator exhibiting "there's a new version of this tweet," which might be another way it might display an edited tweet. The embedded tweets won't be replaced with the new ones; instead, there will be indicators suggesting the recent tweet has been edited.

Once Twitter rolls out the new editing feature, we'll be able to get a look at this in action. Hopefully it comes sooner rather than later.

Twitter is considered one of the best social media apps, and over the past few weeks, it has been trying out new features on its platform. One of the latest tests gives users the ability to post images, GIFs, and videos in a single tweet. The other one lets you "try Twitter," which, as the name implies, allows users to try out the microblogging site without creating an account.