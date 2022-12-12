Twitter Blue relaunch gets a price hike for iOS users, Android still left out for now

What you need to know

Twitter Blue is relaunching for Twitter users on Monday.

It brings Blue verified tick for subscribers next to the ability to edit tweets, upload 1080p video, and more — all for $8 per month on the web.

iOS users will have to pay $11 per month to access subscribe-only features.

Twitter plans to bring Blue to Android users as well.

Elon’s new Twitter has announced that it is relaunching Twitter Blue today. The subscription-based service, set to relaunch on November 29, is finally seeing the light of day on Monday.

In a series of tweets on Saturday, Twitter announced that the new Blue service will be available for $8 per month for those who subscribe on the web. However, iOS users will have to pay $11 per month, giving access to subscriber-only features, including a blue checkmark. This is likely due to Apple's "secret" app store tax that Musk has been very vocal about in recent weeks.

we’re relaunching @TwitterBlue on Monday – subscribe on web for $8/month or on iOS for $11/month to get access to subscriber-only features, including the blue checkmark 🧵 pic.twitter.com/DvvsLoSO50December 10, 2022 See more

The other key features of the new Blue subscription service include the ability to edit tweets, video uploads with up to 1080p resolution, reader mode, and a blue checkmark only after the specific account has been reviewed.

One thing to remember is that subscribers willing to change their Twitter handle, display name, or profile photo might temporarily lose the checkmark until their account is reviewed again.

Other Blue features include the ability to see tweets from verified users as a priority, which can include replies, mentions, and as well as in search features. The aim here is to fight scams and spam tweets, and surface tweets from real users.

Subscribers will only have half the amount of ads when compared to non-verified or non-Blue-subscribed users. While the new subscription brings 1080p video uploads already, in the near future, the Blue users will also be able to post longer videos.

Moreover, additional perks for Twitter Blue users include the ability to experience early access to select new features with Twitter Blue Labs.

Keeping up the earlier promise by Elon Musk, Twitter will introduce gold and grey verified ticks and do away with the "official" label for certain accounts. Business accounts will receive the gold tick while government and multilateral accounts will receive grey verified ticks.

There's been little word about Twitter Blue for Android phones. However, Esther Crawford, director of product management at Twitter, indicated that it's in the works and that Android users will have to rely on the web version for now.

you'll be able to pay on the web and access features on Android – down the line we'll bring purchasing to Android tooDecember 10, 2022 See more

Meanwhile, earlier reports indicated Musk was considering increasing the Twitter character limit to 1000 from 280. However, putting an end to rumors, Musk has confirmed that the character limit will definitely increase from 280 to a whopping 4000 characters.

YesDecember 11, 2022 See more

This isn’t the first time Twitter revealed long-form content on the platform. Back in June, it first announced Notes, which allowed specific individuals to be able to write long-form content on Twitter. Asides from upping the character limit from 280, it also included the ability to add images, GIFs, and tweet embeds, amongst others. It's not clear how the company plans to implement these longer tweets, especially given Twitter's reputation as a microblogging site.