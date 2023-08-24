Meta Threads its way onto the web, with more features on the way

What you need to know

Threads' official account announces the web version of the platform is rolling out today.

Users can post photos, videos, repost, and more similar to what the mobile app version has to offer.

The Meta-owned platform states more features are on the way to bring the mobile experience to computers.

Meta's official Threads account has announced the platform is starting to roll out its official web version today. Threads explains users can sign into the platform from their computers and laptops by heading over to threads.net and using their Instagram credentials to do so.

The platform gives the option of signing in using your username, phone, or email. If using your email returns a "set up your profile using the Threads app" message, one of the alternative methods may work if you've already done that step.

The platform adds users can include photos and videos to new posts on the web, reply, repost, search profiles, view and edit their own profile, and receive notifications.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Android Central) (Image credit: Android Central) (Image credit: Android Central)

The bottom bar full of icons on mobile is now represented at the top of the web version of Threads. Clicking the "&" icon refreshes the page on the web instead of displaying the "Following" and "For You" tabs present on mobile. Users will find those options in a clickable FAB at the bottom left of the page.

Furthermore, users can post on Threads no matter how far down they've scrolled — similar to X. Clicking the notepad in the top bar will produce a floating "New Post" box. Similarly, users can scroll up and click "Start a thread...," although this will still provide a floating box instead of allowing you to type directly into the box.

The platform also teases new features are on the way, saying that it's "working on bringing everything you know and love from mobile over to the web. More soon."

While this is good news, there are still more users who want more out of Threads — even on mobile — to truly bring it all together. The platform recently allowed its content to be shared through Instagram DMs as part of several more features to try and boost its user retention rate, although there is still no DM feature on Threads.

Speaking of retaining users, Threads had a fast start when it launched, as it reached 100 million sign-ups in its first five days. Unfortunately, the platform dropped around half of those users in just a month's time. Meta's CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, remains positive that the numbers will slowly climb as more features are added to Threads as we move along.