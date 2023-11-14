Threads finally lets you chuck your account without axing your Instagram

What you need to know

Threads has rolled out two updates for users, with the first involving a complete change to how users can delete their Threads account.

Adam Mosseri, head of Instagram, states that users can delete or deactivate their Threads account without risking the deletion of their Instagram.

The second update lets users opt out of their posts having the chance to appear on Facebook or Instagram.

Threads is starting to roll out a couple of updates that its community has been quite vocal about for a while.

According to Adam Mosseri, head of Instagram, Threads now lets a user delete their account without harming their Instagram account. In the post, the platform's head states users can now head into their Settings > Account > Delete or Deactivate Profile.

There is a distinction here between the two aforementioned options. As stated in the app, deactivation is a temporary form of deletion for any Threads profile. The description adds that your content, likes, and followers will not be visible to anyone until you reactivate your profile by logging back in.

Deleting is permanent and will remove all of your content on Threads within 30 days. Furthermore, the following bullet point ensures users know that deletion is only restricted to their Threads account, no longer creating a scary narrative with the risk of losing your Instagram life.

(Image credit: Adam Mosseri / Threads)

Mosseri continues with the second update regarding Threads posts appearing on Facebook and Instagram for extra exposure. Instagram's head states the platform has listened to feedback and is bringing more control to content creators looking to grow their content and extend their reach.

Threads is now rolling out a way for users to opt out of their posts being shown on Facebook and Instagram. Those interested should find this by heading into their Settings > Privacy > Suggesting posts on other apps to take themselves out of that feature.

In testing, both features appear within the settings, so users should see them now and through the rest of the week.

Threads has been moving at a consistent pace thus far, implementing core features its community has been quite vocal about, likely to boost its user retention after a rocky summer. A month ago, the social media platform brought an edit button to users without stuffing it behind a paywall like Twitter X. This gives users five minutes to return to their original post and fix any misspellings or other typos before it is cemented on Threads.

That update also included Voice posts; a way for a user to record their voice and post that, with Threads automatically transcribing it. Some control was given, as well, as users could review the transcription and correct anything the bot may have gotten wrong.