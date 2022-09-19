Telegram Premium users can now react to messages with an infinite list of emoji

What you need to know

Telegram has added a handful of new capabilities for Premium users in a new update.

The new update brings infinite emoji reactions, emoji statuses, and themed icons on Android 13.

Improved animations for opening and closing media, as well as refreshed username links and improved login flow, are also in tow.

Telegram Premium users have been treated to extra perks since the service's paid tier launched, and the latest update is no exception. If you have a paid Telegram subscription, you will now have access to an infinite number of reactions and emoji statuses.

The service's newest update (opens in new tab) gives paid users an endless selection of emoji to choose from when reacting to a message. The change means the reaction panel gets a minor makeover to accommodate the infinite catalog of emoji reactions. Telegram also allows you to attach up to three reactions per message.

For the time being, infinite reactions are only available in group chats and 1-on-1 messages. Meanwhile, group admins can choose whether or not to enable custom reactions in their groups.

Non-Premium users, on the other hand, can now use dozens of reactions, including those previously available only to subscribers paying between $4 and $6 per month for one of the best messaging apps.

Another new Premium feature is the ability to change your status to any animated emoji. The custom emoji appears next to your name and replaces the Premium badge that appears when others view your profile or name in the chat list.

(Image credit: Telegram)

By default, Telegram displays eight preset statuses, with common suggestions for working, sleeping, traveling and more appearing at the top. If none of these options accurately represent your current mood, you can browse an infinite list of custom emoji and select one for your status.

Telegram has also added new features for both Premium and non-paid users, such as themed icons for devices running Android 13. On Android phones, you'll also notice smoother animations when opening, closing, or changing media.

In addition, the app now lets you move priority downloads to the top of the queue simply by tapping and dragging. For users who frequently share their username links on various platforms, Telegram has rolled out a new link format that emphasizes your name.

These new changes are now available as part of the Telegram 9.0 update, which is live on the Google Play Store.