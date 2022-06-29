Snapchat Plus is a new subscription tier with access to exclusive features

What you need to know

Snapchat+ is a new subscription service for the messaging platform.

It brings in some exclusive and experimental features to the social media app.

The subscription service will still include ads, as they're core to Snapchat's business.

The premium tier costs $3.99 per month.

After eleven years since Snapchat's inception, the company has announced a new subscription service of the platform called Snapchat+.

The new tier will start at $3.99 per month and will be available at launch in select regions like the U.S, Canada, the U.K, and France, to name a few. Snap plans to introduce the latest subscription service in other markets over time, the company says in a blog post.

Snapchat+ brings in a collection of exclusive, experimental, and pre-release features for its users to try out and enjoy. Further, the new premium tier also offers prioritized customer support for those in need.

Jacob Andreou, Snapchat's SVP of Product, provided additional details with The Verge, shedding some light on the new subscription service. The Plus tier is seemingly the first attempt from the company to generate revenue aside from advertising. However, Andreou has noted that the subscription doesn't make the ads go away as it happens to be the core business for Snapchat.

Some new features that users can look forward to are the ability to change the app's icon and even view the users that rewatched your story. Furthermore, users can pin a "#1 BFF" to their conversation history.

(Image credit: Snap via The Verge)

Snapchat isn't the first social platform to launch a subscription service of this kind. Twitter Blue launched in 2021, giving users access to select experimental features before anyone else. Telegram also has a new premium subscription service that does more or less the same.

With over 332 million active users on the platform worldwide, Snapchat seems enthusiastic about the new service and suggests it is open to users' feedback on the Snapchat+ subscription model.

You can get started by hitting the Snapchat+ button that appears on your profile.