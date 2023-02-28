Snap launches 'My AI' powered by ChatGPT for ideas and inspiration

What you need to know

Snap launches My AI powered by OpenAI's ChatGPT technology.

The chatbot can help you think about birthday gifts, ideal weekend plans, and dinner recipes, with a couple of customization options.

My AI will roll out to Snapchat+ subscribers this week.

AI-powered chatbots like ChatGPT seem to be popping up more and more as companies find new ways to integrate the technology into their services, and Snap is the latest to insert itself into the industry with its latest feature.

Snap's newest endeavor into the world of AI-powered chatbots has brought about the launch of My AI, as detailed in a press release. The social media company explains that you can use My AI to inquire about birthday gifts for friends, ideal hiking trip plans, recipes for dinner, and more, thanks to OpenAI's ChatGPT technology behind it.

Users can also customize their My AI chatbot by giving it a name and altering the wallpaper of its background, so it's uniquely yours whenever you need it.

While My AI has spent some time in the garage getting explicitly customized for Snapchat, the possible mishaps of an AI chatbot still exist. Snap explains that while My AI has been designed to avoid spouting biased, incorrect, harmful, or misleading information, there is a possibility for it to still happen.

(Image credit: Snap)

Everything that gets put into My AI by a user is stored and could be reviewed by Snap to further improve the service. It would be best to avoid sharing any sensitive information with the bot as a result. However, Snap is still encouraging users to long-press a My AI response to submit feedback if necessary.

AI "hallucination" has been referenced before, and it deals with the bot not exactly knowing what's real or fake. Snap's My AI is prone to this phenomenon, and there may be instances where it brings up random, off-the-wall details that have nothing to do with your query.

My AI arrives on Snapchat as ChatGPT gains in popularity. Microsoft has been busy integrating ChatGPT into the Edge browser and Bing search engine, and Google has been concocting a chatbot of its own. Google's creation of Bard is in direct competition with OpenAI and has bigger aspirations than just being a "better Google Assistant."

Meanwhile, Snap will continue to work through the kinks through trial and error and user feedback. Snap's My AI will be rolling out this week to Snapchat+ subscribers. Users must fork over $3.99 a month for the subscription plan to gain access to exclusive and experimental features on the platform.