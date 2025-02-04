Samsung's new Galaxy Buds 3 Pro control widget now takes up more space

What you need to know

Samsung is updating Galaxy Buds Manager control widgets ahead of One UI 7's widespread rollout.

The widget takes up more space on your home screen by default, and shows less information when collapsed.

While the update is already appearing for some, it might not be available immediately for your device.

Samsung is tweaking the look of Galaxy Buds Manager widgets with an OTA update, and some users aren't happy. The design aligns with current One UI trends, but makes Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro control widgets bigger by default — and show fewer bits of information when manually collapsed.

The update is now rolling out as part of Galaxy Buds 3 Pro Manager v7.0 for some users, as reported by SamMobile. While starting with the newest and highest-priced Buds 3 Pro, it's likely that this change is reflected across the full suite of Galaxy Buds Manager apps in the near future. The new widget has more rounded corners, taking an oval shape with a translucent look and an opacity that can still be customized.

The default widget is larger than the old one, and still shows the same amount of information. Unfortunately, the 4x1 and 2x1 sizes of the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro control widget show less information, no longer providing the device name or full noise control slider. This was negatively received by some users of the One UI subreddit, as described by a Reddit post.

There are some neat changes that come with the refreshed Galaxy Buds 3 Pro control widget. For starters, you can now choose between one of three options for background coloring: light, dark, and match phone setting. Previously, the options for white and black backgrounds were combined with an intensity slider. Now, there are separate toggles for background color and an opacity slider.

While the official Google Play Store listing shows the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro Manager app was recently updated, it may take a while for it to appear on your device. Android Central tested the change with Galaxy Buds 3 Pro and a Galaxy S25 on One UI 7, as well as a Galaxy S24 FE on One UI 6 — but the update was not available for either device yet. It also wasn't available for 9to5Google over-the-air.

The reception to this change will almost certainly be mixed. It'll make the Galaxy Buds Manager control widgets blend in with One UI 7, but also arguably places form over function.