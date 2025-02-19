Samsung Wallet expands its Digital Key support to Polestar and Volvo

What you need to know

Samsung announced it's expanding Digital Key support through the Wallet app for Polestar and Volvo models.

The initial update is limited to the Volvo EX90 and the Polestar 3; however, Samsung states more vehicles will be added.

The company recently included several Audi models in the Wallet's Digital Key.

Samsung is extending its digital aid to more vehicles with a new update inbound for a Wallet feature.

The company announced a Digital Key expansion through the Samsung Wallet app to two more car brands: Volvo and Polestar. Not every car under these brands will support the company's digital key. The post states the Volvo EX90 and the Polestar 3 are the first to receive this Digital Key expansion update for Galaxy phone users.

The press release states "more vehicles will follow;" however, Samsung does not state when drivers of either brand could see more cars added.

There's no specific date, but Samsung states drivers can expect its Digital Key expansion to hit the Volvo EX90 "this month" in Europe, North America, Latin America, and Asia. The Polestar 3 is also expected to receive it in Europe, North America, and Asia "this month."

Of course, Digital Key support means users can use their phones to lock, unlock, and start their cars. Samsung reiterates using UWB (ultra-wideband) connectivity for these features, which can be activated remotely. NFC is available with a Digital Key for "tap-to-unlock and start." Samsung Wallet even lets users share their Digital Key with others; however, the only restriction is it must be done between Galaxy devices.

The company draws attention to its EAL6+ security certification, which is stated to protect users against unauthorized access.

(Image credit: Samsung)

Samsung has been slowly expanding its coverage of Digital Keys for various car brands, like Kia, BMW, and Genesis models. That update featured limited vehicles for each brand, which first kicked off in South Korea. Mirroring the update today, the cars received UWB and NFC support to assist users in ways that are most useful to them.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Most recently, Samsung brought its Digital Key via the Wallet app to select Audi vehicles. The company announced its initial availability for the following models: the A6 e-tron, the Q6 e-tron, and the A5. Compatibility isn't so widespread as Samsung stated the Galaxy S20 series to the Galaxy S24 can utilize its Digital Key with Audi. The Galaxy S25 will likely find support for Audi vehicles, too.

Elsewhere, the BMW app on Android and iOS brought "Digital Key Plus" support to Galaxy and Pixel phones. This could be an alternative if users would rather lean on BMW's app instead of the Samsung Wallet. During its rollout, the post informed users of its limited compatibility with BMW cars manufactured from 2022 onward.