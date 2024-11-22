Samsung's next-gen model Gauss 2 could take on-device AI to new heights

What you need to know

Samsung unveiled its new Gauss 2 AI model, which has a strong focus on improving convenience for the daily user.

The company states Gauss 2 features three models: Compact (for on-device), Balanced, and Supreme.

Samsung's Head of Mobile TM Roh discussed the R&D's newfound focus on AI and the potential hardware changes its devices could see.

During SDC24, Samsung unveiled the next generation iteration of its in-house AI model.

As detailed in a Newsroom post, the company revealed Gauss 2, the second-generation upgrade to its AI software from 2023. Samsung states this new version has been enhanced with improved performance and efficiency, and it can handle "various types of data." Moreover, Gauss 2 was created in three sizes: compact, balanced, and supreme.

According to Samsung, the "Compact" version is a "small-sized" model that excels at "working efficiently." The company sees this version for on-device usage as it can reportedly "maximize" the device's computing power.

"Balanced" is said to walk the fine line between performance, speed, and efficiency. Samsung states Gauss 2's "Supreme" model is almost like overclocking as this model will push a device's computing to the max in terms of performance and efficiency.

Samsung's President and CTO of the Device eXperience (DX) Division and Head of Samsung Research, Paul Kyungwhoon Cheun said the company remains "committed to developing cutting-edge software, including AI and data analytics, to enhance user experiences." Additionally, the Korean OEM plans to "integrate it into products to deliver higher levels of convenience and personalization.”

With that, it seems there are plans to bolster Galaxy AI even further on future Galaxy devices. Samsung adds that Gauss 2 supports 9 to 14 languages alongside new LLM training.

(Image credit: Samsung)

Samsung also highlighted Gauss 2's capabilities for coding assistance. The post states AI has helped workers within the company through its "code.i" service. The company says roughly 60% of its software developers utilize this in-house coding assistant under the DX Division team.

There's no hiding the fact that Samsung's three models for Gauss 2 seem reminiscent of Google's Gemini. The AI launched late in 2023 with three variants: Nano, Pro, and Ultra, with the first serving as the premier choice for on-device tasks. It remains to be seen when Samsung will work this into Galaxy AI in upcoming Galaxy devices.

With Gauss 2 under its "AI for all" vision, Samsung states it plans to help users experience "more convenient and enjoyable daily lives."

Samsung has had AI on the brain for a while as, in July, its Head of Mobile TM Roh highlighted the company's plans and potential changes. Seeing the "AI Phone" as its main source of business, Samsung could create devices with radically new hardware to support it. Elsewhere, a report claimed Samsung was looking at strengthening Galaxy AI to a point where it could "predict" the user's needs.